After 100 years, Cleveland’s baseball team will no longer be called the Indians.
That professional sports organization joined the Washington Football Team, which dropped the mascot name Redskins in 2020, in moving away from Native American names and branding.
Moving away from mascots and symbols associated with Native American culture has become more common as voices against misrepresentation grow.
On the Western Slope, Montrose High School’s mascot is the Indians and Central High School’s mascot is the Warriors.
A spokesperson with the Montrose County School District said that students from the high school’s student government met with CJ Bradford, a Ute Indian and director at the Ute Indian Museum in Montrose earlier this month.
Bradford advised the students to reach out to one of all three of the Ute tribes: Mountain Ute near Cortez, Southern Ute in Ignacio and the Northern Ute tribe in northeastern Utah.
At one time, Ute tribes were scattered throughout western Colorado and were prominent in the Montrose area.
“Montrose County School District and Montrose High School have always maintained a very collaborative and respectful relationship with our local Native American leaders,” Montrose County Schools public information officer Matt Jenkins said in a statement.
Jenkins said the goal is the have the Montrose High School student council develop a relationship with the local tribes to gain their perspective and create stronger ties to Native American cultures.
“Montrose High School hopes to connect with the tribes to build a better relationship with them as well as to honor their heritage and teach through the high school mascot,” Jenkins said.
Similarly, District 51 spokesperson Emily Shockley said the Central High School Student Senate is discussing the Warriors name and logo — a Native American image — but no final decisions have been made. The name Central Warriors would remain regardless, Shockley said.
The name Warriors isn’t looked at as a Native American mascot unless the school logo features a Native American image, which is the case with Central.
According to a study, nine high schools across the nation that have the name Warriors have all kept the name but all have dropped the Native American imagery in the logo. That includes three in 2020.
CHANGE IS HAPPENING
A number of schools are making changes and moving away from mascots and imagery connected to Native Americans.
A school district in La Veta, in southern Colorado, voted to retire its mascot, the Redskins, in September, and chose the Redhawks its new mascot, according to the Colorado High School Activities Association.
Should any teams look to make a name change, it would not be the first time it’s been discussed in the state in recent years. Former governor and current U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper set up a task force to look into the issue in October 2015.
The Governor’s Commission to Study American Indian Representations in Public Schools looked at mascots for Strasburg High School (Indians), Loveland High School (Indians) Lamar High School (Savages) and Eaton High School (Reds) and developed recommendations regarding the use of such imagery and names.
The commission included leaders from the American Indian community, educators, students and representatives from civil and governmental organizations. It was created to explore the use of potentially harmful mascots and depictions in Colorado schools and communities.
Last September, Loveland High School changed its mascot from the Indians to the Red Wolves.
This season’s Class 2A football state championship game featured two schools two with Native American names — the Lamar Savages and Eaton Reds.
“When people say they feel like they are honoring their tribe … they have to mean it,” said Juanita Plentyholes, vice-chairwoman of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe in Towaoc.
Plentyholes represented the Ute Mountain Tribe in the study and said that for her, it comes down to how the schools were honoring the people in they mascots or imagery.
“The consensus of the commission members is that portraying American Indians in a stereotypical way or misrepresenting their culture is harmful not only to American Indians, but to all people,” the study reports.
EXPLORE MASCOT ORIGINS
The study suggests that schools should explore the origin of their mascot and all schools with American Indian mascots should enter into partnerships with American Indian tribes or local organizations and through these partnerships get a better understanding, which is what Montrose is working toward.
“The use of American Indian mascots creates an opportunity for schools and tribes to engage in meaningful relationships with one another,” Ute Mountain Tribe Chair Manuel Heart wrote in a letter addressing the study. “Schools like Strasburg High School are positive examples of a way in which the use of a mascot can be the catalyst for fostering a respectful, educational and unique partnership that also acknowledges the sovereignty of American Indian nations.”
Like what Montrose High School is doing in reaching out to the Ute Indian Tribes, students at Strasburg High School contacted the Northern Arapaho Tribe. Working together with members of the tribe, the logo and culture at the school were changed.
Plentyholes said in going to schools across Colorado to discuss the mascot issue, it is not a conversation that appears to be going away anytime soon.For her, it was important to see the schools were honoring the people they were meant to. If the Native Americans who lived in the community were in the Mountain Ute Tribe, then using headdresses or other imagery from another tribe was a clear misrepresentation to Plentyholes.
“Listening to communities out there honoring them was interesting. One school got really defensive … it’s almost amazing how they were acting,” she said.
Though many communities have resisted moving away from team mascots, Plentyholes said misrepresentation can be just as difficult to see or hear. “We all have different dances, different traditions and different stories,” she said.
Plentyholes said she wanted to see the schools do their homework. Not all Native Americans have headdresses, the lengths differ from one tribe to another and she felt those differences need to be understood and acknowledged, she explained.
“One of the schools on the northside of Denver (Strasburg), they did a great job. They researched what Indians were in their area and worked with the Arapaho members in their area. They really reached out and wanted to be accurate on how they were honoring them,” Plentyholes said. “Even though we are native and tribal people with similar cultures and traditions, we are also unique. Utes are part of the plains where deserts meet mountains, and once the Utes roamed all of Colorado.”
The Daily Sentinel also reached out to the Northern and Southern Ute tribes but did not hear back in time for this article.