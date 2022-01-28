The town of Naturita in western Montrose County was awarded $2 million as part of the Colorado Community Revitalization Grant program.
A series of grants totaling more than $49 million came from Colorado Creative Industries, a division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.
Vtrove at CampV was awarded the grant funding for a mixed-use space project. Founded in 1942 as the town of Vancorum, the town was built by the Vanadium Corporation of America to house the engineers who worked in the nearby uranium mill.
CampV was developed in 2020 to include: restoration of the 14 historic cabins, public water system, glamping tents, camp spaces, RV spots, swimming pond, art and future public trails in order to stimulate tourism around the corner of Southwest Colorado. CampV has curated numerous art installations through their nonprofit, WEarts, which now has a home at CampV.
By restoring the property, CampV will be able to educate visitors about the history of the community and the ways they can help the transitioning economy, a news release said.
Established by Senate Bill 21-252, the Colorado Community Revitalization Grant provides gap funding for projects in creative districts, historic districts, main streets or neighborhood commercial centers. These grants support projects that combine creative industry workforce housing, commercial spaces, performance space, community gathering spaces, child care centers, and retail partnerships for the purpose of economic recovery and diversification by supporting creative sector entrepreneurs, artisans, and community nonprofit organizations, the release said.
The Warehouse Food Hall in Craig was awarded $50,000 from the Colorado Community Revitalization Grant program.
The project will be a plan for locals and visitors to eat and drink in an area that will feature multiple food booths from local chefs, a market with local goods from nearby farmers, a bar, and a coffee shop.
A total of 26 projects around the state have been selected to receive grant finding over the past several years.