Grand Junction has been feeling the heat lately, but not quite enough to break any records, according to the National Weather Service.
A heat advisory is in place for the Grand Junction area through 8 p.m. today, warning people to drink plenty of fluids and take precautions if going outside.
Temperatures of up to 107 degrees are expected across parts of eastern Utah and Western Colorado.
Grand Junction has experienced 100 degrees or more five of the last six days: 102 degrees Sunday, 101 degrees Monday, 100 degrees Tuesday, 99 degrees Wednesday, 101 degrees Thursday and 103 degrees Friday, which tied the all-time record for July 22, set in 2005.
If the temperature had reached 100 on Wednesday, that would have made six straight days of 100-degree-plus weather, with a high of 103 expected today that would have made for a top 10 all time streak, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Miller.
Grand Junction’s longest stretch of 100 degree days was July 11-23, 2003.
“This is a pretty significant stretch of heat we’re talking about,” Miller said.
The streak is expected to end Sunday, which has a forecasted high of 96, NWS meteorologist Tom Renwick said. Monsoonal moisture is expected to drop the temperature back down.
Monday also has a high of 96, and Tuesday has a high of 90, Renwick said.