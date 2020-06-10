Fire personnel are wrapping up work on three fires in the Grand Junction area.
“Containment has increased every day. Fire personnel are beginning to demobilize and be available for new starts,” said Eric Coulter, a spokesman for the Bureau of Land Management.
A crew of 25 continues to work the Little Bookcliff Fire, seven miles northwest of Grand Junction. Though containment on the fire continues, Coulter said it was “really winding down” and crews were just cleaning up any hot spots and securing the fire line perimeter.
“Crews were really proactive and kept it from any more growth and have been holding it where it is at,” he said.
For the Sieber Fire, which began as two fires in Sieber and Jones canyons, and the Hunter Fire, 12 miles north of Grand Junction, containment was at nearly 100%.
“The rain definitely helped suppress the fire and created conditions that were difficult access for some of the roads,” Coulter said.
While the rain provided some suppression for the fires on Saturday, the higher elevations got a little more than that with snow falling overnight on Tuesday.
“Some pretty good snow fell just along the Continental Divide,” said Megan Stackhouse, a forecaster with the National Weather Service.
She said an average of anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of snow fell over the northern and central Colorado mountains, with Telluride reporting the most at half a foot. On Grand Mesa around Powderhorn, 3 inches of snow was reported.
“Last year on the first couple days of summer we got 2 feet of snow in the northern mountains,” Stackhouse said. “It’s not unheard of, but kind of rare, if we get enough of cold system from the Pacific Northwest.”
The cooler weather made driving a little slicker on the mountain roads, but the temperatures were not reported to have dropped below freezing closer to town, with Grand Junction’s low tying a record at 37 degrees on Tuesday morning, and Palisade’s at 40 degrees.
Stackhouse expects a gradual warming trend for Grand Junction for the rest of the week following the rain and colder weather, with temperatures reaching into the high 70s today and reaching the mid-90s by Friday.