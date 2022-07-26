Nearly 30 pounds of cocaine seized on I-70 By SAM KLOMHAUS Sam.Klomhaus@gjsentinel.com Sam Klomhaus Author email Jul 26, 2022 29 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print JAYLIN LEMONS Facebook Twitter Email Print One man was arrested Friday and charged with drug possession after law enforcement officials said they found drugs in his car after he was pulled over for driving 110 mph in a 75 mph zone.Jaylin Lemons, 22, of Phoenix, was charged with speeding 25 to 39 mph over the speed limit, possession of drugs with intent to distribute and importing drugs.According to the arrest affidavit, shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, a Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputy started following a Dodge Challenger as it entered Colorado.The Challenger then began traveling at a high rate of speed, according to the affidavit.Deputy Mike Miller wrote that he was driving 120 mph and slightly gaining on the Challenger, which was a rental with a California license plate.The affidavit states that Colorado State patrol trooper Jacob Best clocked the vehicle at 110 mph as it was traveling toward him.Law enforcement officials pulled the vehicle over.When deputies approached the car, the occupants had switched seats, with the driver now in the passenger seat, according to the affidavit.The occupants said they were headed from Phoenix to Connecticut.Lemons was issued a traffic citation, and he declined to allow law enforcement to search the car.However, police conducted a probable cause search after a K9 unit indicated the presence of drugs, according to the affidavit.During the search, police found 12 kilogram-sized packages containing a substance that later tested presumptive positive for cocaine, totaling 29.2 pounds, including packaging.Two loaded handguns were also found in the car, one on the passenger seat floorboard and one in the trunk, according to the affidavit.Lemons is due in court Wednesday. 