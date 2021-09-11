U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse and others who support protecting some 200,000 acres in the Thompson Divide area southwest of Glenwood Springs from oil and gas development are hoping Neguse has found a vehicle for successfully doing that.
Neguse, D-Lafayette, this week said he was able to successfully include funding for the Thompson Divide protections in the proposed Build Back Better Act budget bill. The legislative language reported out of the House Natural Resources Committee includes $500,000 to acquire existing oil and gas leases from willing sellers, and would withdraw the area from future leasing.
It also includes $1 million for a pilot program aimed at capturing and using methane that vents from mostly closed underground coal mines in the region. That methane could be put to use in energy generation instead of leaking into the atmosphere and contributing to climate change. Garfield, Delta and Gunnison counties have asked for inclusion of the pilot program in any bill protecting the Thompson Divide.
Thompson Divide protections also would be included in the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act, which Neguse and U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., are trying to usher through Congress. It altogether includes some 400,000 acres of public-lands protections in several parts of the state.
Neguse in a news release said he was thrilled to get the Thompson Divide provision included in the Build Back Better Act language.
"This area is one of Colorado’s most treasured landscapes, one I have been working to protect since I first took office," he said. "By withdrawing over 200,000 acres from future oil and gas development, we ensure that future generations can enjoy world-class outdoor recreation opportunities outside Carbondale and Glenwood Springs and we further our efforts to preserve Colorado lands and boost our state’s economy. The effort to protect these areas has been underway for nearly a decade, led by our local Colorado communities, and I’m so grateful to get us one step closer to making them a reality.”
Bennet said in a release, "I’ve worked hand in hand with the community for years to protect this landscape, and I’m grateful to Representative Neguse for his work to include these protections in the House Natural Resources’ reconciliation bill. I will do everything I can to move this forward in the Senate.”
The U.S. Forest Service has administratively closed some of the Thompson Divide acreage to oil and gas leasing, but that isn't a permanent action. The Bureau of Land Management also canceled 25 undeveloped existing leases in Thompson Divide covering some 33,000 acres due to questions about whether it followed the law when it originally issued them. SG Interests owned 18 of those leases and sued over the cancellation, with the BLM ultimately agreeing in a legal settlement to pay the company $1.5 million for the canceled leases.
In a prepared statement, Will Roush, executive director of the Carbondale-based Wilderness Workshop, also applauded Neguse's work getting the Thompson Divide language included in the budget bill.
He added, "For over a decade, an amazingly diverse group of stakeholders including ranchers, recreationalists, businesses owners and local governments have called on Congress to give them the certainty that the existing economic, ecological and community values in the Thompson Divide will be protected in perpetuity. Now is the time for Congress to act."
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, has opposed the withdrawal of Thompson Divide from oil and gas development, citing the administrative withdrawal already applying to part of it. She has called the larger CORE bill "a partisan land-grab promoted by big-city Democrats who aren’t affected by the land-use bureaucracy that they are shoving down rural Colorado’s throat."