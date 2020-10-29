Last year, a joint effort from multiple agencies resulted in a successful pilot program to remove large amounts of waste from Clifton neighborhoods.
This year, not only is the project making a return, it’s grander in scale, bolstered by stimulus funds.
On Monday, Nov. 2, the organizations will hold their Neighborhood Clean-Up in Clifton, where trash will be picked up in an area covering 32 to 33 Roads from D to F Roads. Residents in the area will need to have their trash by the curb by 7 a.m. Accepted trash includes general household trash, green waste and yard debris, furniture (except mattresses and box springs), and construction materials.
“Coming from a pilot program, we did have some results-based statistics to prove what we did worked to address what you would call broken window syndrome where people, for whatever reason, couldn’t get their trash out or the accumulation of trash they had, they couldn’t afford to remove it,” said Greg St. Martin, Co-Compliance Services Officer for Mesa County Community Development.
The program’s leaders believe the service provided helps the area in a multitude of ways. For one, trash can accumulate for lower-income families living in Clifton, which is densely populated but lacks the quality of city services provided to residents of Mesa County’s other cities.
Those who benefit from the Neighborhood Clean-Up will not only see an improved quality of life, but also, according to statistics from last year’s clean-up, a lowered crime rate.
“Not a lot of people know this, but Clifton has the most densely populated area of Mesa County,” St. Martin said. “It’s one of the few counties in the whole country that actually has a small city within a county jurisdiction and doesn’t have it as a city incorporated. Because of that, Clifton doesn’t receive the same services that a city does. With that, you don’t receive the same services as, say, the city cleanup in Grand Junction.”
The program has been bolstered by funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (or CARES) Act. St. Martin appealed to the state government of Colorado that many members of Clifton’s community have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and thus funds should be granted for a program dedicated to helping some of those affected.
The state granted St. Martin’s request.
“We have first-hand knowledge of meeting the needs of citizens in Clifton,” he said. “There are people here who have to choose whether they’re going to eat or take out the trash. It was a direct effect of COVID. With that, we thought it was important to request help from the state. The state actually considered us for this allotment of funding for this specific project because they felt like it did increase the health and safety of the area. In that area, it was COVID-specific.”
Beyond public safety and the well-being of some residents of Clifton, the project also aims to build trust in the community.
“This helps people to take pride in their neighborhood; it helps them build better relationships with the public officers including myself and the Mesa County Sheriffs Office,” St. Martin said. “That’s one thing we’re trying to do: give them a tangible way to take pride in their neighborhood and give back to them and let them see that we care about them. It’s not a bad place to live. It’s a good place to live and there’s good people there.”