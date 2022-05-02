Temperatures in Grand Junction will be falling in October, but for one evening at the Las Colonias Amphitheater, it's going to be "Hot in Herre."
Singer and rapper Nelly will perform at the amphitheater on Friday, Oct. 7, the venue announced Monday. Nelly has sold more than 21 million records in the United States with a plethora of smash hits, with songs like “Dilemma,” “Air Force Ones” still celebrated 20 years after their release.
Tickets will go on sale to the public this Friday at 10 a.m.
Nelly is yet another major act to perform in Grand Junction this year, another sign of the city's growing commitment to attracting top-tier performers. It's also another major hip hop act at Las Colonias Amphitheater following Snoop Dogg's DJ Snoopadelic performance in early April.
Historically, hip hop concerts in Grand Junction have been limited to venues like Mesa Theater, the most recent being Tech N9ne's show this past Saturday.
“We are definitely looking forward to diversifying the types of events we have,” said Maria Rainsdon, the general manager of Las Colonias Amphitheater, Avalon Theatre and the Grand Junction Convention Center. “At all our venues, the amphitheater specifically, we're seeing more hip hop and rock.... The demand is there, as we saw with the DJ Snoopadelic show, so we're going to continue to book what people are looking to attend.”
Las Colonias has proven to be the Grand Valley's ultimate venue for these kinds of shows, no matter the genre. Other acts that are set to perform at the amphitheater this year include Jake Owen, Travis Tritt, 311, ZZ Top, Ron White and Jim Gaffifan.
Many shows have already sold out or are expected to sell out.
The amphitheater provides the space and the open air to allow for a more enthusiastic concert-going experience.
“The Avalon, being a performing arts center-style setup, it doesn't lend itself to the shows that are usually attended by people who stand the whole concert and dance as opposed to a seated concert where everyone stays very quiet during the performance like you would see with the symphony or Marcus King this Friday,” Rainsdon said.