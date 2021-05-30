School District 51 and the Mesa Valley Education Association reached an agreement on increasing staff pay.
The agreement was approved by the Board of Education last week and is seen as a way to make District 51 more competitive with comparable districts.
“There was a lot of language in the agreement from last year that was COVID-19 related. We had suspended parts of our negotiated agreements. Like when teachers take development courses outside of school and are compensated by the district for some of those. We put that back in this year,” said Tim Couch, the new president of the MVEA. “There weren’t very many sticking points during these negotiations; it went pretty smoothly compared to years past.”
Because of economic uncertainty from the pandemic, pay increments were suspended for a year. That’s being made up with two increments this year for a total of 3.2% plus $1,000.
In August, those will be applied to the base pay for all covered employees who worked the entire second semester, according to the agreement.
The base salary range for teachers and counselors increased by 4.71%, running from $41,000 to $80,936.64, depending on experience. School psychologists’ base salary also rose and now ranges from $55,642.36 to $92,085.12. These increases apply to all eligible staff, not just MVEA members.
Couch said that to get the increases, the district had to reinstate two furlough days.
Director of Financial Operations Melanie Trujillo presented data that showed District 51 is well behind others around the state, saying that the district was at a “critical point” in terms of salary.
Trujillo’s data compared District 51’s base salary to that of Adams 12 Five Star, Greeley/Weld, Colorado Springs 11, Thompson, Brighton, Academy 20, Littleton and St. Vrain.
Before the approved increase, District 51 was dead last for a beginning teacher with a bachelor’s degree and the minimum salary for a teacher with a master’s degree.
Regionally, District 51 is lower than Montrose and Durango school districts, too.
With the wage increases, District 51 is more competitive with, if not better, than comparable districts. However, that doesn’t take potential forthcoming wage increases from those districts into account.
“What incentive does a teacher have to stay here if they can go somewhere like Littleton where they’ll do the exact same job for more money?” Couch said. “We’ve been working at this for a while and this doesn’t close that gap, but it’s a step in the right direction.”
Among other changes to the agreement was the canceling of any COVID-19-specific language. The new agreement also adds a step in any grievance filing. Previously, if a building and the district couldn’t sort out a resolution, then the grievance case would go straight to arbitration. Now, it will go to the School Board before arbitration.
“It just made sense to not only incorporate all levels of the district, but bring in an independent third party who can view the situation objectively,” Couch said.
MVEA will discuss the next round of negotiations next spring.
The School Board meets next at 6 p.m. Tuesday at R-5 High School, 455 N. 22nd St. Masks are required. Audience comments will be taken June 15.