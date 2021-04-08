The Grand Junction Regional Airport has a new airline.
Avelo, a low-cost airline in its infancy, announced Thursday that it would add Grand Junction to its service area from Hollywood Burbank Airport in California. The first flight is May 9 and it will run in the evenings four days a week. Tickets will begin as low as $19 one way.
“This addition is a testament to our community,” said Angela Padalecki, executive director at the airport. “They’ve shown that if airlines add new service, people will respond by showing up.”
Avelo is a point-to-point airline, meaning that it goes from Point A to Point B with no connecting flights. The airline’s other destinations include three stops in California and Oregon, one in Montana, one in Arizona, one in Utah and one in Washington.
Avelo was founded by Andrew Levy. According to Levy's bio on the Avelo website, he was the co-founder of Allegiant Air. He also served as the chief financial officer of United Airlines.
Levy began raising capital for Avelo before the COVID-19 pandemic began. While the world began shutting down, he was able to bide time, hire a staff dedicated to serving people — a soul for service, as he says — and get investors on board that Avelo.
“I think this is a hard industry,” Levy told The Daily Sentinel. “You have to do something different, you have to go your own path.”
Doing something different is how Allegiant grew, Levy said, and it’s how Avelo will grow as well.
Avelo’s path is serving markets that don’t have lines to Burbank. By meeting that need at a low price, flyers will be able to go to southern California and avoid the LAX headache, Levy said.
“We think Grand Junction is a good market and it’s underserved,” he said. “We’ll stimulate the demand with our low fees.”
Avelo will fly Boeing 737-800 planes and will seat up to 189 people, Padalecki said. Planes will arrive and depart within the 7 p.m. hour, though that is subject to change depending on the day.
Padalecki said it’s refreshing to achieve this after the industry was hit hard by the pandemic.
“It’s so fulfilling to reach the finish line here and deliver something great for a community that has given us so much,” she said. “When airlines add routes, our community responds. And that’s not the case everywhere.”
And for Levy, he thinks that now is the perfect time for Avelo to take off.
“I believe we’re at the tail end of the pandemic. Vaccinations are increasing and people have the pent up demand to travel,” Levy said. “And we’re going to be there ready to serve them."