A new Grand Junction Fire Department ambulance has helped free up time for Emergency Medical Services crews to respond faster to calls as well as pursue additional training.
The new ambulance, which the department calls the “day car,” works between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week and is staffed by four Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) who were hired in December 2019.
A normal EMT shift is typically 24 hours, but the department decided to add the day car after looking at and analyzing its call data. Most EMS calls happen during the day and the department said the five ambulances it had been running were not enough.
“Crews were often responding from one call to the next without the time they need to write reports, conduct trainings, or receive important department information,” EMS Chief Sheldon Kier said. “The increased call load also translates to longer wait times for patients. The intent is that the day car will focus their efforts on non-emergent patient transports between medical facilities so that the other five ambulances are available for a response.”
Since the new day car ambulance was added it has responded to around 6% of all EMS calls and more than 30% of medical facility transport calls. By handling so many transportation calls Sheldon said it has allowed other crews to stay within their service area, thus improving response time.
“With a more balanced call load, crews are also able to complete required training and administrative duties such as writing their reports in a timely manner,” Sheldon said. “Ultimately, this balanced workload allows all EMS crews to dedicate the time necessary to provide the quality care that our patients deserve and to maintain the required education to keep up with best practices.”