A push to increase housing variety in Fruita has led to the building of two apartment buildings in the city’s downtown.
The two buildings, the Mesa Residences at 111 South Mesa St. and Mulberry Residences at 204 South Mulberry St., are made up of studios and one and two-bedroom units, something developer Shannon Sweeney said is somewhat of a rarity in Fruita.
Sweeney, who lives in Aspen but also has a house in Fruita, said he likes Fruita’s size and vibe for development.
The Mesa residences has received its certificate of occupancy and people have started moving in, with the Mulberry not far behind. Solar arrays on the roofs will power both buildings.
Sweeney said the location fits a lot of demographic needs. The units, 37 in total, start at $1,250 per month for a studio.
“It’s good to have balance,” Fruita Community Development Director Dan Caris said.
Caris said when Fruita last updated its comprehensive plan in 2020, it learned that 75%-80% of housing units in the city were detached single family homes.
“We had kind of a single product type that was available,” Caris said.
Caris said in response to that, Fruita has been making a conscious effort to allow more multifamily projects in the downtown core to increase the variety of housing options and serve people all along the housing spectrum.
Sweeney said that conscious effort is one of the things that attracted him to Fruita for development. He has a third project going in the area on West Aspen Street tentatively slated for 72 apartment units and 16 townhomes.
“In talking with the town, what they wanted was what I wanted to do,” Sweeney said. “I build apartments, own them and rent them.”
More variety of housing means, for example, it’s easier for employees of downtown Fruita businesses to live near where they work instead of commuting in, Caris said.
Sweeney said residents of the Mesa and Mulberry will be able to live in Fruita without needing a car, with downtown amenities and a grocery store a few blocks away.
Caris said more multifamily residential complexes could move into the downtown core, the triangular area bordered by U.S. 6&50, Elm Street and Pabor Avenue, because of zoning changes.
In the downtown core, residential development used to be limited to 12 dwelling units per acre, Caris said, but is now regulated by design and height standards rather than number of units.
Caris said there’s a connection between population/foot traffic downtown and business success, so in that sense denser housing options help a lot of different groups. “It all really does work together.”