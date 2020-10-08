Smart phones have apps for just about everything, from online banking to identifying stars and planets to determining types of plants. Now, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is making use of one that helps voters cure any signature discrepancies on the ballots they cast by Nov. 3.
Called TXT2Cure, the app isn’t something new voters download onto their smart phones, because it’s likely already there. Through their text messaging app, they can access the system only if they are notified that there is a problem matching the signature a voter signed on their ballot with what election officials already have on file.
The way it works is simple, though it does require a few steps. If a voter is notified of a signature discrepancy on their ballot via the mail, rather than having to go down to their election office, they can simply send a text to 2VOTE (28638) and message “Colorado.”
When they receive a reply, they could then enter their voter identification number, which would be printed on their rejection notice, affirm they did return a ballot, sign the affidavit on their phone, take a picture of an acceptable form of identification, such as a driver’s license, and then select, “Submit.”
All of that is then forwarded to their local county clerk’s office, but only if they do so before the Nov. 12 deadline.
“Mail ballots have increased participation tremendously in Colorado,” Secretary of State Jena Griswold said. “While our mail ballot rejection rates due to signature discrepancy are low, a disproportionate number of young people are impacted. TXT2Cure will help ensure more Colorado voices are heard.”
Under Colorado law, there are only three errors voters can make on their ballots that they are allowed to cure: failure to sign their ballots, signing it differently from the signature that is on file when they first registered to vote, and failing to submit proper identification when that’s required of a voter (most voters already have that on file when they registered).
When ballots are cast, a bipartisan team of election judges must agree that a signature on the outside envelope is either missing or failed to match what’s on file. If that happens, the ballot is kept unopened until the voter has time to cure the problem. County clerks’ offices have two days after polls close to notify voters of any discrepancy.
According to past voter data from Griswold’s office, only about 0.7% of ballots cast in the last presidential election in 2016 were initially rejected due to signature issues. The preponderance of those, about 75%, were in signature discrepancies, such as illegible handwriting or signatures not quite matching what’s on file. About 12% were due to voters failing to sign their ballots. Those percentages were similar in the 2018 general election.
Less than 0.01% of all ballots cast in the 2016 general election were rejected as completely non-curable because of such reasons as they were cast by convicted felons, were received after polls closed on Election Day or returned envelopes included more than one ballot.
The new TXT2Cure program has already been used in previous general elections in three Denver-area counties, and as a pilot program in 16 others around the state during this year’s state primary races, including Delta, Montrose and San Miguel counties.