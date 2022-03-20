Afton Neal, left, and Caitlyn Love pick out a t-shirt at the Avalon Theater during a launch party for the 2022 Rides and Vibes Mountain Bike Festival on the rooftop terrace of the Avalon on Thursday, March 17.
People are reflected in the window at the Avalon Theater during a launch party for the 2022 Rides and Vibes Mountain Bike Festival on the rooftop terrace of the Avalon on Thursday, March 17.
MCKENZIE LANGE
MCKENZIE LANGE
Bike enthusiasts mingle at the Avalon Theater during a launch party for the 2022 Rides and Vibes Mountain Bike Festival on the rooftop terrace of the Avalon on Thursday, March 17.
After a two-year hiatus, one of the Grand Valley’s favorite bike races is back with some new twists.
The Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission unveiled the Rides & Vibes bike race and festival in a party at the Avalon Theatre on Thursday.
It’s the spiritual successor to the Grand Junction-Off-Road and will follow similar courses, feature live music, local vendors and local brewers. The event will run from May 20-22, and tickets are on sale and bike registration is open through mid-May.
“Ever since I took this job [in November 2020], I’ve been hounded by people asking when the bike race is coming back, so this has been a big priority,” said Ben Snyder, executive director of the sports commission. “Everything about this is local. The logo was designed by TJ Smith, we have local vendors and brewers.”
What’s new about Rides & Vibes, other than the name, is the focus of the event.
The emphasis was on the race in the past, Snyder said. Now, organizers are putting more attention toward this being a festival. There are two headlining music acts. Top billing on Friday is rapper Spose, known for his 2010 single “I’m Awesome” and Saturday is singer-songwriter Marc Broussard. Smaller and local acts such as Zolopht will open.
There are three separate courses for the race — one 15 miles long (dubbed the “Fresh 15”), one 30 miles (the “Dirty 30”) and a 40 mile course (the “Filthy 40”). Each one begins downtown and goes to the Lunch Loop, then follows varying trails.
“It’s a similar system of trails as the Off-Road race,” Snyder said.
The festival on Friday begins at noon and ends at 10 p.m. while the race begins at 4 p.m.
On Saturday, the race starts at 7:30 a.m. while the party runs through 10 p.m. On Sunday, the race begins at 8 a.m. and everything ends at noon.