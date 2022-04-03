Ryan Dutch, co-owner of Trail Life Brewing, 436 Main Street, stands next to the room that will house the fermentation tanks where much of the brew process happens, on Friday, April 1. The brewery share a space with Gear Junction.
Ryan Dutch, co-owner of Trail Life Brewing, stands inside the building being renovated for his new brewery at 436 Main St. The brewery shares space with Gear Junction. The bar and counter spaces will be decorated with renderings of Colorado 14ers and Utah canyons.
Ryan Dutch, co-owner of Trail Life Brewing, stands in the doorway of the new brewery at 436 Main Street on Friday, April 1. The brewery share a space with Gear Junction.
Ryan Dutch of Trail Life Brewing shows a 3D printed map of the mountains and rivers between Moab and Lake Powell, created by a craftsman on Etsy.
Photos by MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily Sentinel
The site of the former Twisted Turtle will soon be the home of two businesses: an outdoor gear shop and a brewery.
The outdoor shop is a familiar face, with Gear Junction moving into a new location.
The brewery is a new business run by familiar faces. Ryan Dutch, former director of Colorado Mesa University’s Outdoor Program, and his wife, former Kannah Creek brewer Emma Dutch, are planning to open Trail Life Brewing in late May or June.
Construction on the brewery’s new space began about six months ago, Dutch said, and has advanced to the point where the brewery is hiring bartenders and other staff.
The space won’t look remotely like the interior of its predecessor. The bar and counter spaces will be decorated with renderings of Colorado 14ers and Utah canyons.
However, the opening front windows will remain, he said.
Dutch said he and his wife have been planning to have their own brewery for quite some time, and were waiting for the right space to come available.
“We were waiting for those doors to open and they did,” he said.
In addition to beer, Trail Life will offer cocktails, ciders, wines and a lot of non-alcoholic options. Ryan said he wants Trail Life to be a place the whole family can gather.
Dutch said he’s excited to share space with Gear Junction because the two businesses share many of the same values. They’ll be separated by a garage door they’ll keep open during hours when both businesses are open.
“We can’t imagine a better group of people or business to work with in the valley,” Dutch said.
Trail Life will have guest taps, especially at the beginning before their own beer gets rolling. Dutch said they want to be part of the growing brewery community in Grand Junction.
“The more breweries we have, the better off everybody is going to be, as Grand Junction is going to become more of a destination for beer,” Dutch said. “All the breweries have their niche. We’re filling in our niche.”
In addition to being part of the brewing community, Ryan said he wants Trail Life to be a place people can gather, learn about outdoor recreation and share with each other.
“It’s not about drinking beer, it’s about having that community at your table,” he said.