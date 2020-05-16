Business interest in the Riverfront at Las Colonias Park has continued since the city passed a measure in November lengthening the lease terms for the building pads from 25 years to 99 years, said Robin Brown, executive director of the Grand Junction Economic Partnership.
The park has nine pads that businesses in the outdoor recreation industry can develop. To date, Bonsai Design, which specializes in building zip lines and other outdoor attractions, and RockyMounts, a bike rack manufacturer, have signed on to develop within the park.
Brown said a third company, which is an outdoor recreation manufacturer already located in Grand Junction, will be deciding within the next few weeks whether it will build at Las Colonias. The company is looking to expand and is weighing whether to build new or remodel an existing space, she said.
“We have a third company in addition to Bonsai and Rocky-Mounts and we are giving them all the terms and they are deciding in about two weeks,” Brown said. “They are evaluating whether they want to do it or not.”
Interest in the business park was strong initially, Brown said, but the 25-year lease terms were a stumbling block for many of the businesses interested. Since voters passed the change to a 99-year lease, Brown said many businesses that had thought of developing there early had moved on.
“We had a lot of interest, but it was before the 99-year lease and so essentially the 25-year lease scared those companies off,” Brown said. “In the time it took to get the 99-year lease, those companies picked other locations.”
She said they are still having discussions with other companies that have shown some interest in developing in the business park.
However, economic conditions surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak have slowed progress, she said.
“I felt really good about it right up until March,” Brown said. “I think everything went on hold in March. We have a number of prospects that we’re working with that we took down there and are interested. Then March happened and everything is kind of on hold.”
Brown said there are some prospects moving forward, but that most will be reviewing their financial situation as businesses are able to reopen this spring.
She said she was seeing good economic signs in the community, especially in home building, and was optimistic the local economy would recover.
“I think right now it is slowing us down,” Brown said. “I think when we begin recovery and especially when there is a vaccine and everyone gets back to really fully being open and being able to be in crowds again, I think it will actually speed up the buildout.”
While Brown is optimistic, she said even if recovery proves slow that the business park will still be built out on the city’s original timeline.
“The city’s plan was a seven-year buildout and we are two years into that,” Brown said. “So I feel really confident that we’ll build the park out in seven years even with the current crisis. I do not see a scenario where we don’t build that park out in (the next) five years.”