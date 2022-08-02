Tony Pagni

New Castle Police Chief Tony Pagni

New Castle Police Chief Tony Pagni is free on a personal recognizance bond pending a Wednesday court hearing following his Friday night arrest on suspicion of felony menacing involving an armed confrontation with a neighbor.

According to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit, Pagni, 58, was intoxicated when he approached a neighbor on his front porch on Navajo Street outside New Castle town limits about 8:30 p.m. Friday and threatened him by pressing the muzzle of an AK-style semi-automatic rifle into the man’s chest.