For now, nothing has changed for School District 51 after some new recommendations on mask usage.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on Tuesday that fully vaccinated individuals, and all teachers, students and staff wear masks indoors to prevent spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.
Diana Sirko, district superintendent, was unavailable for comment due to being at a professional education event. District 51 declined to comment on the guidance but said that it will take all CDC guidelines into account for any changes made to the current back to school plan.
The school district published its plan on July 16, dumping the mask mandate from last school year. Masks are optional under the plan and recommended for non-vaccinated individuals. But Sirko told The Daily Sentinel that the plan was made with Mesa County Public Health with the intention to be flexible.
“Both agencies are about safety and about being able to pivot if needed to implement different regulations or different requirements,” Sirko said on July 16. “They were certainly comfortable with us starting with masks not being required but were very clear that at any time that could change.”
The CDC identifies counties in the U.S. as being at either low, moderate, substantial or high risk of transmission, and recommends that anyone who lives in a substantial or high risk area, regardless of age or vaccination status, should wear a mask.
Mesa County is one of 17 Colorado counties listed as a high risk of transmission.
Last year’s mask mandate drew outcry from some parents in the community, while other parents were frustrated with the district when it did not renew it for this year’s plan. A change.org petition made Monday demanding that the district adopt mask requirements garnered more than 200 signatures as of Tuesday evening.
The delta variant was first detected in Mesa County in May. It is believed to be more transmissible and possibly cause more severe symptoms than other strains of COVID-19. Vaccinations are also slightly less effective against the delta variant, but health experts agree that vaccines still offer the best protection against the virus that has killed over 600,000 Americans.
For more information on CDC COVID-19 information, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus.