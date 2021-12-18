Central High School has its new logo, and could reveal it as soon as Jan. 4, Principal Lanc Sellden said.
The initial plan was to have students and staff vote on two options for the logo. But a team dedicated to the issue — dubbed the “mascot team” by Sellden — met and decided it was clear one option was better. If district painters are available to paint the logo over Christmas break, then the school could unveil the new symbol for Central early next month.
The school had already been phasing out its logo of a Native American image in a headdress for years, and was pushed to do so entirely after the passage of Colorado state senate bill 21-116, called the “Prohibit American Indian Mascots” act in the 2021 legislative session.
While Sellden kept specifics of the logo under wraps, he did reveal what the logo symbolizes.
“It captures the themes from all of the feedback we have received,” Sellden said. “We asked people what it means to be a Warrior and we ended up with about 800 responses. The overarching idea from the responses is that to be a Warrior means to be courageous. What we liked with that is that courage means something different to everybody.”
The logo is being refined by a team of graphic designers at Jostens, the same company the district works with for yearbooks, and graduation caps and gowns.
One thing Sellden did reveal is that the option is not of a human to avoid any possible concerns in the future.
Central and School District 51 have been proactive in replacing the old logo. The district sent in some in-house staff to paint over the old logo in the walls and on the gym. And when athletic teams needed new uniforms and gear, the school ordered them without the logo.
“If you walk into our gym right now, it’s the most depressing thing in the world. It’s just white walls, usually there are logos and banners hanging up,” Sellden said. “Eight to 10 of us walked almost every inch of the building to identify what could be painted over and changed. Interior wise, painting work is done and painted over.”
COST OF CHANGE
The large Native American image on the front of the school will need to be replaced. The basketball court will need to be sanded down, repainted, and then waxed again, Sellden added.
The initial cost analysis for a complete logo change — replacing anything and everything that bears the image — is in the $200,000-$250,000 range. Such changes are due by June 2022, and schools that don’t meet the deadline could incur a monthly fine of $25,000, according to the bill.
Any team’s uniform bearing the image also needs to be replaced. Sellden said that alone is “thousands” of dollars. The school has five or six large wrestling mats with the logo that cost between $10,000-$15,000 each, Sellden said.
“You can get way cheaper ones, but those will wear out quickly given how much they’re used,” Sellden said. “The district bringing in its own painters whittled down the cost analysis, too.”
The district is tasked with combing through the budget to free up enough money for those large changes.
Schools making these changes are eligible for the Building Excellent Schools Today grant to help ease the financial burden. But Sellden isn’t banking on that for Central because the grant is reserved for capital projects.
“The grant could help with gym floors but the state ranks needs. If you have an elementary school where the roof is falling in, that takes priority over us,” Sellden said. “Because it’s not a true threat to safety, we’re way down that list.”
Central will take care of other items, such as the wooden Native American statue in the main lobby of the school and the large sign on the front lawn that was a gift from the school’s graduation class of 2004. Sellden would like to host an online silent auction for those, with proceeds going to buying swag with the new logo for kids who otherwise couldn’t afford it, though that’s merely a rough idea. The cost analysis doesn’t account for swag like shirts, cups and hats, Sellden said.
The district and school are not responsible for third parties that flaunt the old logo — such as the banner welcoming Central fans in the concourse of Stocker Stadium. If those businesses want the new logo, Sellden said the school will help with that.
WHAT IS A WARRIOR
Opponents of SB 21-116 argued, among many topics, that replacing the logos placed an unfair burden on schools. Proponents, though, said that the change is long overdue.
Regina Lopez-Whiteskunk, a native of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe of Towaoc, argued that the changes are long overdue. Other schools forced to comply with the legislation include the Montrose High School Indians and the Lamar High School Savages, which is located in southeast Colorado.
“Being in the West, we’ve been taught to just tolerate and accept these things. No one thought to ask or wanted to know what we thought,” Lopez-Whiteskunk told The Daily Sentinel in June. “We found that this was particularly hurting our younger members. Many of us just became passive to it because we didn’t think it would change anything and that we were just getting mad at something.”
Sellden has worked at Central in some capacity for 23 years, and said this process gave him a clearer understanding of what it means to be a Warrior.
“It brings pride and a greater understanding. It brings a lot of pride to people, and I see it as a being a positive experience for everybody,” Sellden said. “Alumni are worried I’m changing what Central High School means. What I’m really trying to do is bring what has it meant for 75 years and symbolize that.”