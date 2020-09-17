With Colorado National Monument as a backdrop, 10 individuals from eight countries around the world gathered in the unique surroundings to become U.S. citizens on Wednesday.
In 29-year-old German Alcorta’s case, he’s felt like a U.S. citizen his whole life after moving from Mexico at a young age.
“When I was a kid I always thought I was American,” he said. On Wednesday, it became official for Alcorta.
He became an American alongside his wife and their foster baby, driving five hours from Alamosa to attend the ceremony.
Alcorta and nine others from across the Western Slope were sworn-in by U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher, giving each of them the right to vote in the upcoming election, along with other civic responsibilities. Countries represented at the swearing-in ceremony included Argentina, Colombia, Cuba, Mauritania, Mexico, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
Communities across the Western Slope were also well represented with people coming from Alamosa, Avon, Bailey, Basalt, Carbondale, Edward, Glenwood Springs, Leadville and Palisade to be citizens.
Irene Binggeli was sworn in as a U.S. citizen as she stood alongside her husband of 33 years, Fred, in what has been a long time coming for someone who’s been eligible for many years.
“I got my green card and was always satisfied with that but every time November came around, I’d think it would be nice to vote,” she said after obtaining U.S. citizenship. “Every time I’d get a jury duty slip in the mail I’d think I wanted to do that but I couldn’t serve.”
Prior to the naturalization ceremony, each had to be approved by a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) officer.
Naturalization occurs when a lawful permanent resident is granted U.S. citizenship after meeting the established requirements, such as being a person of good moral character and demonstrating an attachment to the principles and ideals of the U.S. Constitution. There are several ways to qualify for naturalization, but lawful permanent residents or green card holders of at least five years who are at least 18 years old may apply.
“While this is the last step for each of you in becoming a citizen, I hope that it is only the first step along a longer path which includes active participation, voting, volunteering and involvement in this great nation,” Judge Gallagher said at the ceremony.
After moving to Leadville from Cuba several years ago, Yane Paloe took the oath of citizenship with her husband by her side on Wednesday.
She said she only recently learned about her approval after completing her testing and interview on Tuesday.
“It was a one-hour test and we were asked 10 questions. We had to get six right,” she said.
Paloe admitted she crammed some last-minute studying in the night before to be sure she was prepared.
The naturalization test has two components: English and civics. The English portion includes speaking, reading and writing. Applications are judged on their ability to speak English and must read and write one out of three sentences correctly.
For the civics portion, applicants are asked up to 10 questions out of a possible 100 to study from.
Paloe said she felt prepared heading into the test.
“I want to vote,” she said. Her and her husband got up around 4 a.m. to make sure they arrived in time for the ceremony on Wednesday.
For Marisol Palomo, becoming a U.S. citizen is the next step on a long journey she’s embarked on.
“I hope to run for office one day and this is a part of that process,” she said.
She said she was a little nervous heading into the big test last week but, in the end, it was fairly simple.
“There was a lot on the line to be decided. Yeah I was nervous, but this has always been home so it seemed natural to happen,” she said.
From Mexico originally, Palomo has lived in the U.S. since she was young and grew up in Hotchkiss. She now lives in Glenwood Springs where she worked as a child educator and currently serves as a community organizer, working a lot with the immigrant population in the area.
“This is close to my passion and I hope to provide some insight to others who follow this path as well,” she added. “It’s been a long process. It took my family almost 10 years to become permanent residents plus the additional five year waiting period.”