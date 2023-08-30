The new Clifton Library opened for business on Tuesday, boasting a colorful and unique Colorado-themed layout with countless shelves of books, movies and video games to rent with a Mesa County Library Card. The new building, next to Rocky Mountain Elementary School on D½ Road, will hold an official grand opening on Oct. 7.
Cathy Nelson reads a book at the newly opened Clifton Library on D½ Road on Tuesday. Patrons who visit the new library will find it has more space, more community rooms and a larger selection of books.
Roman Bethka, 2, colors on a computer alongside his Granda, Cathy Nelson, in the children’s area inside the new Clifton Library campus on D 1/2 Road on Aug. 29, 2023. The new campus boasts a colorful and unique Colorado-themed layout, an expanded children’s play and reading area and countless shelves of books, movies and video games to rent with a Mesa County Library Card.
Photos by Larry Robinson/The Daily Sentinel
Patrons who visit the new Clifton Library can sit in chairs that face outside and read their books. The library officially opened on Tuesday.
Roman Bethka, 2, colors on a computer alongside his Granda, Cathy Nelson, in the children’s area inside the new Clifton Library campus on D 1/2 Road on Aug. 29, 2023. The new campus boasts a colorful and unique Colorado-themed layout, an expanded children’s play and reading area and countless shelves of books, movies and video games to rent with a Mesa County Library Card.
Craig, left, and Lorraine Granlund peer through a book shelf while looking for a good read to rent at the new Clifton Library on Aug. 29, 2023.
