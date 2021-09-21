A new 22,000-square-foot medical clinic opened Monday with a ribbon-cutting and tour of the facility to celebrate the occasion.
Patterson Primary Care Center, operated by SCL Health, an affiliate of St. Mary’s Medical Center, is staffed with nine physicians and advanced practice providers.
Lee Syphus, vice president of operations for the SCL Health Medical Group, said the new clinic continues a decades- long focus on providing more primary care options to Grand Junction.
“Forty years ago, Grand Junction was in a very different place and our residency program was initiated with the goal of preparing physicians for rural practice,” Syphus said. “That residency program is thriving today and provides comprehensive integrated care for many patients here in this community.”
Dr. Elizabeth Buisker, SCL Health chief medical officer, said providing more primary care options for people in Grand Junction is an important part of the health care system.
“As a primary care physician myself, providing access to high-quality care and treating patients is what motivates me,” Buisker said. “Good health starts with primary care. Whether it’s treatment for a cold or flu, addressing general wellness, managing chronic conditions, our primary care and family medicine providers work with their patients to achieve and maintain their optimal health.”
In addition to the physicians, Buisker said the clinic will utilize the latest technology to better serve patients. The design of the clinic itself also keeps patient comfort and care at the center, and officials have taken safety precautions to ensure in- person visits are available.
Bryan Johnson, president of St. Mary’s Medical Center, said the clinic will continue efforts to identify needs in the community and address them.
“St. Mary’s has a long history of identifying gaps in care and trying to fill those needs,” Johnson said. “If you look back in 2019 when we opened our heart and vascular institute and then last year we brought a new cardiology group into the community and now the opening of the Patterson Primary Care Center is really a continuation of our goals to identify gaps in care and accessibility for our community and then fill those needs.”
The new clinic is at 2570 Patterson Road.
Anyone interested in learning about the providers or to schedule an appointment can visit SCLHealth.org/GJ-primarycare.