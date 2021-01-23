Mesa County surpassed 11,000 total COVID-19 cases this week with more than 150,000 tests administered since the pandemic started.
But, with the county’s first large-scale vaccine clinic opening next week, health officials are hopeful that with more vaccines the community will be able to move forward soon.
“We are here today at the Grand Junction Convention Center which will transform next week to a massive vaccination clinic,” Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said at a press conference with local hospital officials. “This space, it’s central location and size to expand our vaccination process is exactly what we need ... however, vaccine supply remains limited. That is the issue right now.”
Kuhr said they will start with 20 vaccinators serving 10 people an hour for an average of 1,200 per day.
Mesa County expects to get 2,000 doses next week, but Kuhr admitted a “bottleneck” in Colorado remains for vaccines.
At a press conference later on Friday, Gov. Jared Polis said he expects to receive 83,000 vaccine doses next week.
“We’re hoping the number of vaccines will increase,” he said.
Polis said the state will likely be around 83,000 for a few weeks but he hopes to move into the 100,000 a week range in February.
The clinic at the Grand Junction Convention Center will open at around a third of its maximum capacity with options to expand as needed.
Other clinics in the community also continue to administer vaccines.
At the VA Western Colorado Health Care System, 1,932 vaccines have been given out to 1,210 to veterans and 720 to staff members.
Colorado Canyons Hospital and Medical Center CEO Dr. Korrey Klein said that 90% of the residents at The Willows and The Oaks long-term care facilities received their first dose and additional 900 people have been vaccinated through the hospital’s clinic. The clinic also began vaccinating individuals 70 and older at Family Health West on Thursday for those signed up through the Mesa County Public Health website. 0
“Sign up on the MCPH website, we are not keeping a separate list at Family Health West,” he said.
More than 17,000 people have signed up through the MCPH online forms, 2,000 of whom have received their vaccine.
Those that have been signing up online have been “very enthusiastic” to schedule their vaccines, according to Kuhr.
Kuhr said that as the Convention Center grows, it will likely make sense to consolidate the community’s clinics at some point.
“I want to emphasize a few things about this effort. It is critical we roll out this vaccine as quickly as we are able and that’s what we are doing.” SCL Health St. Mary’s Chief Medical Officer Andrew Jones said. “This large scale vaccination effort is a very effective way to do that and we’re happy to help Mesa County Public Health with that effort.”
WALK-INS NOT WELCOME
As Mesa County gets set to open its largest vaccine clinic yet, Kuhr insisted at Friday’s press conference that it will not open to walk-ins.
“That has been a bit on an issue,” he said. “Appointments are required to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are not accepted.”
Mesa County will continue to work through the 1A and 1B groups in the state’s COVID distribution list.
“We are just trying to fill those schedules. When we need to back-fill we have been reaching into the 70 and older group to fill up,” Kuhr added.