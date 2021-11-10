A trade association made up of several construction unions has launched a new school to offer degrees in various construction fields.
Called the Western States College of Construction, the new school will operate on 10 campuses in Colorado and Wyoming, including three in Grand Junction, to offer a professional degree program to train and offer certifications in the skills trade.
The program, which is being done in conjunction with unions and construction businesses, is designed to allow students to graduate debt free and learn on the job while earning a salary.
“As we celebrate National Apprentice Month, we are proud to take a giant step forward for skilled trades in our region,” said Dave Davia, chief executive officer of Rocky Mountain Mechanical Contractors Association, a trade association of mechanical, plumbing and HVAC contractors in Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska and South Dakota.
“The average starting salary and benefits package for construction trades is $75,000,” Davia added. “Even more impressive are the lifelong learning opportunities for students that allow them life-long learning on a variety of career paths.”
The college was launched Tuesday with the help of state Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, a representative for U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo. and area business leaders in the city.
“There are a group of individuals who want to do this, to accomplish something with their hands,” Scott said in a statement. “I’m so looking forward to watching what the Western States College of Construction grows into for our students who want more educational options.”
Eventually, the new school would offer associate degrees to graduates through skilled trade apprentice programs. That would include needed credentials and certifications from regional and national third-party organizations, such as the American Council for Construction Education.
The new college is powered by the Mechanical, Electrical & Plumbing Alliance, which is made up of the Rocky Mountain MCA and such labor unions as Plumbers Local 3, Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 58 and several local chapters of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.