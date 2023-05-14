Palisade residents no longer will have to venture outside of town to receive primary care and acute care clinic services.
The Town of Palisade and Community Hospital hosted a grand opening ceremony Saturday morning for Grand Valley Primary Care and Community Care of the Grand Valley at 731 Iowa Ave.
The new 6,700-square-foot facility is the result of Community Hospital’s need to expand primary care and acute care services in order to better support the health care needs of patients on the eastern side of the valley.
This new facility’s primary care network offers a range of services, including adult and infant care, pediatric care, adolescent care, senior care and same-day acute care appointments.
Community Care of the Grand Valley specializes in treating minor illnesses and injuries, such as sore throats, fevers, coughs, stitches for minor lacerations, on-site X-ray imaging and more.
“We broke ground in September 2022 in the midst of two other building projects and we are thrilled to see this new clinic come to fruition,” said Community Hospital President and CEO Chris Thomas.
“Our partnership with the Town of Palisade has given us a unique opportunity to expand our primary care and acute care services to patients on the east end of the valley. The opening of this new location will mark Community Hospital’s seventh primary care clinic in the Grand Valley. Community Hospital’s extensive primary care network now offers primary care offices spanning from Fruita to Palisade with several providers accepting new patients,” Thomas said.
The clinic stands where the old Palisade High School once stood. The project was originally estimated to cost at least $3.2 million, but that budget likely increased as a result of supply chain issues and material costs.
Palisade Town Manager Janet Hawkinson said the project received financial boosts from donating partners.
“We are excited to be dedicating this clinic to the health of the citizens of Palisade and Mesa County,” Hawkinson said. “We want to give a special thank you to the people whose commitment and vision made this clinic a reality. We want to recognize the generous funding partners who made this project possible, including Mesa County’s $1.5 million contribution, $2.5 million from Community Hospital, $1 million from The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), and $2 million from the Town of Palisade for site improvements.”