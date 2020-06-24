A Telluride-based tech company is moving its California operations to Grand Junction, the Grand Junction Economic Partnership announced.
The company, INFOCU5, announced that, in time, it expects to hire as many as 300 people here. It has already hired about 30 people who formerly worked at StarTek, a similar business outsourcing center that closed its Grand Junction office earlier this year.
The company has already relocated a dozen of its employees to Grand Junction from its Pasadena, California, location.
Company officials said they have been slowly trying to move all aspects of its company to Colorado. In addition to the new Grand Junction office, the company also operates satellite offices in Montrose and Denver.
“Over the past two years, I’ve been re-establishing my roots here in southwestern Colorado after living in Santa Barbara, California, for 16 years,” said Jake Bush, chief executive officer and founder of INFOCU5. “Being born and raised in Telluride, the changes I have seen across the Western Slope have led to a newfound appreciation for the entire region, more specifically the countless gems in and around Mesa County.”
The company said the annual salary of his workers is about $60,000.
The company is the first in the Grand Valley to take advantage of a relatively new incentive program created last year by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. Called the Location Neutral Employee Incentive, the program offers special tax credits to companies that allow employees to work in rural locations at least three days a week.
The company said that nearly half of its Grand Junction employees meet that parameter.
“Our ongoing effort to exit our California operations over the past 14 months has been met with great excitement to be officially teaming up with Grand Valley communities to help spearhead sustainable economic growth and opportunity across the rural-based communities of Colorado, with Grand Junction being the location of our new core operations hub,” Bush said.
The company said it looked at several locations before choosing Grand Junction, saying a deciding factor was GJEP’s relocation program, which provides aid in relocating employees and their families.
The partnership began working with INFOCU5 in April 2019.
“We are excited to see this yearlong process end in a win for the Grand Valley,” said Mara Hardy, GJEP’s business development manager for the tech sector. “INFOCU5 is a perfect fit for our growing tech community.”
Gov. Jared Polis said he, too, is happy to see the company move all of its operations to Colorado.
“Adding up to (300) jobs in Mesa County is going to be a really positive addition to the community,” Polis said. “We’re really excited that, particularly in software solutions, some jobs allow for telecommunity. This is a really good fit for western Colorado. We’re building upon the Telluride operations by continuing growth on the Western Slope.”
The company describes itself as offering a suite of software solutions designed to help organizations manage capacities associated with customer service and sales initiatives.
It operates a singular, web-based application designed to enhance a business’s existing customer support team and performance marketing efforts.
It’s software also connects customers with trained, on-demand agents for customer service, sales and marketing. Those customers range from direct online sellers to government service centers.