The Fruita Arts Recreation Marketplace (FARM) announced Wednesday a new community project for Downtown Fruita.
FARM co-creators Gavin Brooke and Alleghany Meadows are converting the 13,000-square foot commercial building at 158 S. Park Square, formerly the Fruita Health Club and True Value, into a “dynamic mix of streetfront retail, artist studios and spaces for creative professionals, artists of all styles, the outdoor industry and culinary projects to intersect.”
The building will feature five new streetfront retail spaces ranging from 1,300- to 1,900-square feet each, with each facing South Mulburry Street and South Park Square.
Each space will feature glass walls, skylights and openings into patios and friendly gathering areas for pedestrians.
A different portion of the complex will house 20 studio spaces on two floors with various skylights and windows.
The studios will range from 100- to 600- square feet and will host an array of artists and creative professionals.
“The emphasis of the project is to create vitality and energy through shared gathering areas and a common lounge, with a focus on community building, creative tenant interaction, public open house events and art exhibitions,” FARM said in its press release announcing the project.
FARM has begun accepting proposals for the spaces in this complex. One confirmed business that will be a resident in the building is Grand Jun Fermentation, a local beverage producer slated to move its production into the complex along with a fermentation tasting room.
Another future tenant is Momentum Mountain Biking, whose second location will be one of the streetfront spaces. Momentum Mountain Biking offers professional mountain bike skills instruction, camps and tours for all levels of riders.
The remodel project design is courtesy of Jonathan West of Chamberlain Architects in Grand Junction.
The project is expected to be completed in late August.
“It’s exciting to see the vision, passion and attentiveness to Fruita’s community values the owners and developers of FARM have demonstrated, and I look forward to seeing their vision come to fruition for the community to enjoy,” said Fruita City Manager Mike Bennett in FARM’s statement.