The map approved by an independent panel to redraw the state’s congressional districts got good reviews from both sides of the political divide, at least when it comes to some in the 3rd Congressional District.
From Mesa County’s Republican commissioners to Democrats running for the right to challenge U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, in next year’s mid-term elections, the district’s lines that largely remains the same as the existing district is a fair one.
Many Mesa County Republicans, like others across the expansive district, saw the lines as infinitely far better than a second proposed map by the staff of the Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission, which split the Western Slope into a northern district that leaned Democratic and a southern one that favored Republicans.
Instead, the map keeps Pueblo County and the San Luis Valley in with Mesa County and much of the Western Slope, though losing some Democratic-leaning counties in the mountain areas of Eagle and Steamboat Springs.
As a result, the district leans more heavily in favor or conservative candidates, going from about 6 percentage points now to closer to 10.
“The 3rd CD turned out much better than expected,” said Commissioner Cody Davis. “The second map was frightening. Final map is a massive improvement.”
Meanwhile, at least two of the Democrats who are running for their party’s nomination to challenge Boebert, Glenwood Springs’ Colin Wilhelm and the San Luis Valley’s Donald Valdez, said the map also is an improvement over previous versions.
Both said that, based on the way they are campaigning as moderate candidates, they don’t see a district that is necessarily one that favors just Republicans.
“No seat is a safe seat,” Valdez said.
“It is a map that is definitely winnable for a western Colorado Democrat,” Wilhelm added. “It opens up the western and the southern districts to allow us to get out there and work for the people, which is the exact message that I’ve been taking forward in this campaign, putting the people above the party.”
SAFE SEATS
The final map that the commission approved on an 11-1 vote minutes before its self-imposed Tuesday midnight deadline creates four districts that favor Democrats, three that favor Republicans and one that is more competitive, the new eighth district, which encompasses the northern Denver metropolitan area and western Weld County.
That map leaves the 1st District entirely the city of Denver and the 6th covering Aurora and Arapahoe County, just as they do now. Both currently have Democrats representing those district.
The map also keeps the 5th District primarily Colorado Springs and El Paso County, and the 4th the Eastern Plains. Both are heavily conservative and have Republican representatives.
The 2nd District, currently represented by U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat, is expanded more into the mountain areas of the northern part of the Western Slope, areas such as Routt County and most of Eagle County, which favor Democratic candidates.
DONOVAN OUT?
The 3rd District, meanwhile, gains more conservative areas near the southeastern corner of the state, such as Las Animas, Otero and Huerfano counties.
It also includes the extreme southwest corner of Eagle County, just west of the town of Eagle, but including the city of Gypsum.
As a result, not only does it not include the town of Vail, but it also doesn’t include Wolcott.
That’s important to state Sen. Kerry Donovan, a Democrat who represents Senate District 5. Vail is where Donovan lives, and Wolcott is where her family’s ranch is located.
Even though law doesn’t require a congressional representative to live in a district they represent, it’s never good optics when one doesn’t, said Wilhelm and Valdez, who both were pleased that Donovan doesn’t live in the newly redrawn district.
Currently, the three are vying to be the Democratic Party’s nominee to run against Boebert.
“I don’t think it’s harder for a Democrat to win, except a progressive Democrat,” Wilhelm said of the new map. “In order to win this district, you need to live in it, and I think that’s true for any district.”
Wilhelm and Valdez said the district — which would be split 32% Republican, 26% Democrat and 40% unaffiliated — favors moderate candidates over extremists. They said neither Boebert nor Donovan are seen as moderates by their party’s voters.
Donovan said that while she hasn’t yet decided if she will continue in the race — currently she is the frontrunner, at least based on her campaign donations that far outpace that of her Democratic opponents — she wasn’t pleased with the new map, saying none of them are competitive enough.
Being competitive is one of the criteria in redrawing new maps, but last to other requirements, such as communities of interest, compactness and voting rights for minorities.
Donovan said that when she helped campaign for Amendments Y and Z in 2018 that created independent panels to redraw congressional and legislative district lines, the voters expected the new map to contain more competitive districts, and not just a few.
“This process was meant to draw competitive maps, and clearly the commission didn’t deliver,” Donovan said. “Lauren Boebert is an ethically flawed politician chasing fame and that should concern everyone on the Western Slope.”
The commission’s staff is to submit the map to the Colorado Supreme Court by Friday, which is to spend the next month hearing arguments about it. Those arguments are to focus on whether the map adheres to the Colorado Constitution, including their competitiveness.
The court has the option of accepting the map as is, or return it to the commission for further revisions.