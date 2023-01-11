Out with the old and in with the new, at least for most county-wide officials who were sworn in to their respective offices on Tuesday.
The officials, all Republican, start with newly elected Commissioner Bobbie Daniel replacing outgoing Commissioner Scott McInnis representing County District 2. She joins Commissioners Cody Davis and Janet Rowland on the board.
Davis emceed the event, and told a story about what it feels like getting sworn into office.
“I had my kids up here and my youngest was a 5-year-old, and literally as I was getting sworn in, my 5-year-old sucker punched his brother,” he said.
“Politics is a lot like that,” he quickly added. “You get punched a lot, but you’ve got people around you who support you and love you. As long as you stay principled, we can take the sucker punches.”
As is traditional with each new year, the commissioners choose a new chair. Because Daniel is new to the board, and Davis had filled that roll last year, the gavel goes to Rowland.
To commemorate that, and as a lark, Davis presented Rowland with a new gavel that he had bejeweled with fake diamonds, some of which started to come loose soon after he gave it to her.
“Will the bedazzle fall off if I throw it at you,” Rowland asked jokingly of Davis.
“It probably will,” he replied. “They’re not real diamonds, and they’re already falling off.”
In a statement from the county, Rowland said she’s excited to get to work in 2023.
“I am honored and delighted to work alongside my fellow commissioners, Cody Davis and Bobbie Daniel, to get things done to improve and support our community,” Rowland said. “2023 will be exciting as projects such as the Clifton Community Campus continue to inch closer to becoming a reality.”
The newly sworn in county official who got the most applause from an overflowing crowd at the commissioners’ meeting room was Clerk and Recorder Bobbie Gross. She replaces embattled former Clerk Tina Peters, who faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges over alleged election machine tampering, identity theft and misconduct in office.
Gross had narrowly lost to Peters in the 2018 GOP primary, but didn’t face her again in last year’s elections. That’s because Peters dropped out of her reelection bid for clerk to vie to be the Republican Party’s nominee for Colorado Secretary of State.
She came in a distant second in that race, with the seat eventually going to incumbent Democrat Jena Griswold.
While Peters had been barred from having contact with anyone in her office for months, she was still being paid her $93,000-a-year salary. Her final paycheck was at the end of last month.
Others new county officials who were sworn in Tuesday are Assessor Brent Goff. He replaces term-limited Ken Brownlee, who had tried to get onto the ballot to run against Daniel for commissioner, but failed to get enough delegate votes to get there. He said he’s not yet sure what he will do now, but doesn’t plan to fully retire.
Goff has previously served as Brownlee’s deputy.
Others starting their second terms are Treasurer Sheila Reiner and Surveyor Scott Thompson.
Meanwhile, Sheriff Todd Rowell was sworn in after being elected in November. He had been serving in that job since the summer of 2021 when former Sheriff Matt Lewis chose to resign to pursue other avenues. Lewis now is working as director of the county’s Criminal Justice Services Department.
Finally, Coroner Dean Havlik returns to that post, replacing former Coroner Victor Yahn, who chose not to run for reelection. Havlik had served as coroner before Yahn won that job in 2018. He couldn’t run that year because he was term-limited, but state law allows someone to run for the same office again after they have been out of office for at least one term.
Rowland, for example, had served two terms as commissioner before, but had been out of office for eight years before she ran again in 2020.
In Mesa County, most offices are limited to two four-year terms, except for sheriff, district attorney and coroner, which are limited to three four-year terms.