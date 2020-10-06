In an effort to free up space in county buildings to avoid having to build new ones, the Mesa County commissioners Monday approved the construction of two storage facilities to be built at the county fairgrounds.
The plan, County Facilities Manager Greg Linza said, is to build two 10,000 square-foot storage buildings at the cost of about $1.2 million at the Mesa County Fairgrounds that would be used to store equipment kept by various county departments, freeing up space currently used for storage in various county buildings.
Linza said that by doing so, the county can free up needed space in those buildings — Mesa County Central Services, the Justice Center, Department of Human Services, to name a few — that could be used in the future for needed office space.
“We’ve identified the need for some storage buildings to allow the county commissioners, the county administrator to make future decisions — and future board to make future decisions — on moving departments around,” Linza told the commissioners at their regular meeting.
“We’re also in the process of bidding right now the possibility of building a morgue facility (for the coroner’s office),” Linza added. “We’ve also run into the possibility of having to move either probation or district attorneys out of the Justice Center and making more courtroom space. We’ve talked about moving other departments from this facility (Mesa County Old Courthouse) down to Central Services.”
Linza said that such county departments as the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, the Department of Human Services and the Department of Public Health, among others, have up to 20,000 square feet of space in those buildings that are currently being used to store everything from elections equipment to medical supplies.
“It’s really to allow … areas to move around and not have to build full-on buildings for the immediate need,” he said. “The cost to build these buildings is much more expensive than it is to build these cheaper butler buildings and giving us options.”
Linza said the money is coming from the county’s capital development fund, but he hopes to be able to get some federal dollars in coronavirus relief funds to help defray the cost. Some of the money in that fund is offset from state and federal grants that some departments get that pay rent to the county.
“We did get some great pricing on these storage buildings,” Linza said. “I had 28 contractors at the pre-bid meeting, and we received nine proposals, of which seven of those proposals were within $150,000 of each other. We actually estimated it higher than what the low bid came in at.”
Linza said construction is expected to begin this month, with completion by next spring.
“With new judges potentially coming, we have a lot of need for places for people to go,” said Commissioner Rose Pugliese. “We’re still working on the master plan as to what that looks like in the future, but short-term, we’re going to need more space, and we don’t want to build new buildings at this point without having an actual plan. So, I think this is a good use of our taxpayers’ money.”