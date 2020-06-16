Mesa County added six COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest one-day jump yet, but Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr said the county remains in a good spot when it comes to the coronavirus.
“We’re testing so many more people that, from a percentage perspective, it’s still a very low total,” Kuhr said. “In terms of the cases themselves, there’s nothing tied to what we’ve opened up.”
The county stood at 73 cases as of Monday’s count with a positive count rate below 2%.
“I’m still feeling really good about where we are with this,” he said.
Of the six new cases from Sunday, four were travel- related and two were discovered through contact tracing.
“That shows we are containing the spread from somebody that was previously discovered as positive,” Kuhr said. “Six isn’t a huge number, but it’s our biggest single day number.”
Part of the issue with the case numbers is that there can be a lag when the case is counted. Kuhr added that the testing is getting more efficient, though all of the new cases may not have been tested on the same day.
The state’s case rate per 100,000 people shows Mesa County’s rate (44.91 cases per 100,000) is the second lowest in the state behind Las Animas County (41.41 per 100,000). There are four other counties that have not had any cases recorded.
Mesa county has performed more than 4,100 tests.
“My biggest message right now is I think it’s very important for anyone with symptoms who is feeling sick to get tested,” Kuhr said. “The system doesn’t work if we don’t know positive individuals. What we need to do is find out who they have come into contact with.”
While the daily testing indicates COVID-19 remains in Mesa County, Kuhr hopes antibody testing will help paint a picture of when the virus first appeared here. Mesa County has performed 423 antibody tests with coronavirus present in less than 4% of the cases.
“So far the test results have been in line with the current timeline,” Kuhr said. “I have heard so many stories from people who say they had flu-like symptoms back in February, but I haven’t seen folks contracting it earlier than mid-March.”
Kuhr would like anyone who works in the public, at grocery stores and other places where the public gathers to get an antibody test. He admitted the antibody tests are not diagnostic tests, with much still unknown about their accuracy.
Kuhr said the 15 people who had antibodies present was “certainly not nothing,” but he thought there would be more.
One thing the public continues to ask Mesa County Public Health about is whether the protests resulted in case spikes.
Kuhr said that hasn’t been the case here or in other parts of the country. He’s been impressed with the mask usage both locally and nationally during protests.
Looking to the future, Kuhr is hoping to open up without capacity limits as Mesa County moves to Phase 3.
Phase 2 is set to expire no later than six weeks from May 24.
“Businesses are doing a fantastic job, and I think we should have the ability to open up at a level we are most comfortable with without putting people at a greater risk,” he said.