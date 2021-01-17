Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday bringing to 93 the number of Mesa County residents to have died from the coronavirus.
Including deaths for those who tested positive for COVID-19 but who may not have died directly from the virus, the county death toll is 116, according to the Mesa County Public Health Department. The latest fatalities were both men in their 70s.
Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports that 5,363 Coloradans with COVID-19 have died since the pandemic began.
Mesa County’s two-week positivity rate remains over 8% and 46 people are hospitalized. Twenty of those patients are Mesa County residents.