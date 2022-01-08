A Colorado Parks and Wildlife official who became an expert on feral pigs while working in southeast Colorado is now CPW’s new regional manager for northwest Colorado.
Travis Black, previously deputy regional manager in southeast Colorado for the agency, began his new job based in Grand Junction on Dec. 1, but said he’s still “in transition, bouncing back and forth from one side of the state to the other, and still shopping for a new home.”
For Black, the job marks a return to western Colorado. Born and raised in the Panhandle region of Texas, he went into the Army after high school, then worked on ranches in Texas until 1994. He then moved to Colorado to earn a bachelor’s degree in biology with an emphasis in wildlife management at what is now Western Colorado University in Gunnison.
“I’m tickled to be back in western Colorado. My grandfather going back years and years used to be a miner up in the mountains of western Colorado. I’ve been coming up here my entire life,” he said.
Black replaces JT Romatzke, who was reassigned from the Northwest regional manager job last year after an internal investigation into his actions related to wolf reintroduction in western Colorado, which a voter-approved measure requires to begin by the end of 2023. While the investigation found no direct evidence corroborating an allegation that Romatzke worked in his job to inhibit implementation of the wolf measure, it concluded he had acted inappropriately in some regards in relation to the wolf issue. Romatzke’s new job is shooting range and real estate development manager.
Working on wolf issues will be a change for Black, who has been instrumental in an ongoing effort by CPW and other state and federal agencies to keep feral swine out of the state. He’s not unfamiliar with western Colorado wildlife issues, however. In college he worked on a temporary basis with CPW, pitching in at the Pitkin fish hatchery in Gunnison County, doing surveys looking for the imperiled Gunnison sage-grouse, and conducting snowshoe hare surveys to help CPW get ready to reintroduce the Canada lynx, which relies on snowshoe hares as a primary food source.
After college, Black worked for five years as a district wildlife manager in Cheyenne and Kiowa counties in eastern Colorado. There he began hearing reports of feral pigs from hunters and landowners.
Black was familiar with the animals from his time doing ranch work in Texas, and after investigating he found a fairly sizable population.
The animals also were known to be living in extreme southeast Colorado.
“Kind of by default, I became the state’s expert, if you will, on feral pigs,” he said.
He continued to work on the issue after he was promoted to an area wildlife manager position in Lamar in 2004, and in 2019 to deputy regional manager.
Feral pigs aren’t native to the state. They are hardy and able to thrive in many environments, and Black said they can be a huge issue from an agricultural and wildlife standpoint, competing for resources, transmitting disease, and preying on animals such as ground-nesting birds and their eggs, and even baby deer. They also cause damage by digging up crops and pastures.
By early 2020, CPW reported that it and partner agencies had successfully eradicated feral swine from the state after a 15-year effort. But Black said officials still respond to sporadic reports of feral pigs. Some end up being domestic pigs, but not all of them. Just this September, Black and other CPW officers found and euthanized three wild pigs that were in a barn outside of Colorado Springs, acting on reports that the homeowner there was raising feral swine illegally imported from Texas.
Blood samples from the pigs showed the presence of pseudorabies, a contagious herpes virus that causes health problems in hogs and can kill them, and also can spread to other animals. The homeowner was cited for illegally transporting and possessing the prohibited species.
“That’s a good example of why we maintain some vigilance and watch out for feral pigs,” Black said of the incident.
Feral pigs aren’t as much of an issue in western Colorado, though four of them were caught and euthanized near Hotchkiss in 2019. In northwest Colorado Black is looking forward to working with what he called a “phenomenal” wildlife resource, ranging from small-game species to charismatic megafauna such as deer, elk and bear.
He said the region will offer its challenges, including dealing with wolves that have been showing up on their own, ahead of CPW reintroduction efforts. He said he looks forward to working with landowners on what certainly can be a divisive issue.
The Romatzke incident raised some trust issues as it pertains to CPW and wolf reintroduction. Black said, “Let’s get past that particular event and move on. I likely will have to try and re-earn some trust over here.”
For him, coming from southeast Colorado to a region where people don’t know him, part of earning that trust will involve working hard to engage with landowners, state lawmakers and others, he believes.
Black and his wife, Tysca. have two daughters, ages 18 and 21. Tragically, they lost their 15-year-old son just this past September in an accident involving a semi truck and a carload of teens, in the area of Wiley, outside Lamar. Altogether, the accident took the lives of five teens.
“It really hurt that little, small community that we’ve lived in there in Wiley. (Losing) five 15- and 16-year-old kids was a devastating loss,” Black said.
Looking ahead, he’s excited to familiarize himself with northwest Colorado and its residents and hit the ground running in his new job.
“It’s going to take a little bit to get settled in but I really am looking forward to working with everyone in northwest Colorado,” he said.