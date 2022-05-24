Todd Saliman has a head for numbers.
In his new role as president of the University of Colorado four-campus system, Saliman is aware of just how much it costs students to go to college.
That’s why the former state lawmaker, one-time head of the governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting, who officially took the reins of the university just last month after being its interim president and chief financial officer, is focused on expanding partnerships with other entities, such as St. Mary’s Medical Center and Colorado Mesa University.
Here in the Grand Valley far from the Front Range CU campuses in Boulder, Denver and Colorado Springs, the university has long partnered with CMU and Mesa County’s main hospital in efforts to provide educational opportunities on a variety of subjects to the Western Slope and elsewhere in Colorado, partly to help students gain college degrees at a more affordable rate.
“This is, kind of, our renewed effort to reconnect with Colorado and talk to folks around the state about what they want from CU, and get their impressions about how we’re doing and what we can do better,” Saliman told The Daily Sentinel’s Editorial Board on a trip out here this week.
“There’s kind of a disconnect when it comes to the perception of the cost of higher education in Colorado,” he said. “It costs more than all of us would like it to, but I think it’s actually more affordable that most people think.”
Still, while that cost can be high, at least for many, CU has long worked to find ways to keep it in reach for as many students as possible.
One of those ways is the long-established engineering degree program that CU has at CMU, a program that allows students to get a four-year CU degree, but on CMU’s campus.
Doing so offers those students a cheaper option in getting that degree than it would cost if they took those same classes on its Boulder campus.
As the state’s flagship university — CU was founded just months before Colorado became a state in 1876 — Saliman said it’s incumbent on the university to have a presence throughout the state.
CU Regent Glen Gallegos, who has represented the 3rd Congressional District as a regent since 2012, said he’s pleased with the expanding role CU has played on the Western Slope, and always is pushing for more.
The university, for example, just started new partnerships at Western Colorado University in Gunnison and Fort Lewis College in Durango.
“We also have partnerships with the town of Craig, the town of Delta, we use our research to do water studies and Shakespeare kind of things,” Gallegos said. “We’ve really had a good bang for our buck with CU and what’s going on in the 3rd Congressional District. I think it’s important that it’s good to have a partner that’s a world-class research institution.”
How that grows in the years to come, including with CMU, is unknown, but it is something Saliman and the regents continually talk about, including reaching out to more middle- and high-school students, potential first-generation college students and Latinos.
Later today, Saliman is meeting with John Marshall, his CMU counterpart who also is a relatively new university president, in part to discuss those partnerships.
One of CU’s main messages is that there are many ways to mitigate costs, such as students having to spend their freshman year living in dormrooms, which can cost more than tuition.
The university now doesn’t mandate that for freshmen, allowing many to live at home while attending school.
That’s another reason why it partners with other colleges and universities, because it also allows students around the state to remain in their hometowns while earning a university degree, Saliman said.
“If you can live at home, it dramatically reduces the cost,” he said. “When they stay close to home, they want to save money, and I feel like it’s our obligation to form these partnerships.”