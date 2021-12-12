The first business meeting for the new Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education on Tuesday night is anticipated to have a large audience, so much so that the district has relocated it to the Colorado Mesa University Center Ballroom from R-5 High School to accommodate the expected crowd.
Some in attendance will be supporters of the three new board members. Others will be expressing their concerns about how this new board will be handling the district’s COVID-19 policies.
No matter the discourse, or how long it lasts, new Board of Education President Andrea Haitz says that everyone who wants to make their voice heard will have the option to, no matter what cap in audience participation is in place courtesy of the previous board.
“I don’t know if we’re going to get to it at this meeting because it’s going to be a pretty packed meeting, but if we do have a lot of our audience show up on Tuesday and they want to speak, if we hit 60 minutes and there’s still a fair amount of people that want to talk, I want to hear from everybody in the community,” Haitz said. “We’ll look at the policy and see about just completely opening up the public comments with no time cap.”
In a particularly tense August school board meeting, facing criticism from parents over the district’s COVID-19 policies or concerns about school curriculum, the previous board capped public comment at 45 minutes, drawing an uproar. After that meeting, public comment was limited to 60 minutes, with 3 minutes allotted to each person to speak.
“Each individual person will still keep to 3 minutes because we don’t need ongoing dissertations from people, but we think we need to open it up for everybody to be able to have a chance to speak,” Haitz said.
Haitz, Vice President Will Jones and Secretary/Treasurer Angela Lema all expressed during their campaigns the desire for more audience participation at board meetings.
The existing policy will likely not be removed Tuesday night given the other issues on the board’s plate, but it will be ignored if the audience comments portion of the evening is as lengthy.
“We are expecting a fair amount of people to show up to give public comments, so I think that’s going to take up a good amount of time,” Haitz said. “I heard it’s going to be a variety of topics, so we’ll have more discussions later. We have some business to take care of in the first part of the meeting. Right now, there’s no big votes or motions that the board has planned. We’ve been getting a fair amount of emails from the public, so the public comments may then spur on some things to come in subsequent meetings.”