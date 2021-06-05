With area hospital beds nearing capacity, new data from Mesa County Public Health shows local residents who have been vaccinated are far less likely to become sick and die of COVID-19.
Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said of the 95 Mesa County residents who have died of COVID-19 since Jan. 1, when the vaccine was first available, only four had been fully vaccinated. It also shows that people who have been partially vaccinated are still at greater risk from the virus than those who have had both doses of the vaccine.
“Partially vaccinated, you still have some risk of getting COVID and being hospitalized and possibly dying of it and fully vaccinated your risk reduces significantly,” Kuhr said.
While the efficacy of the available COVID-19 vaccines has been reported for months, this new data shows that it bears out within the local population.
Despite the availability of the vaccines in Mesa County, only around 37% of eligible residents have gotten it. With two-thirds of the county unvaccinated, Mesa County is seeing a steep rise in COVID-19 cases with 761 new cases reported in the past two weeks. The data also shows around 90% of the new cases are among the unvaccinated population.
Hospitalizations are also up from the virus at 38. COVID-19 in conjunction with other hospitalizations, including from people with chronic illnesses that went untreated during the pandemic, have left the area hospitals near capacity, Kuhr said.
“Right now they’re getting hit with everything,” Kuhr said. “I don’t want to give people the impression they are overwhelmed because of COVID, but it’s certainly contributing to that.”
New variants are not helping the case in Mesa County. Kuhr said in Colorado about 70% of recent cases are from the variant strains of the virus. The B.1.617.2 coronavirus variant that was first identified in India has been identified in more than 100 COVID-19 cases in the county, Kuhr said, but the actual number is likely much higher.
“We can assume (the B.1.617.2 variant) is here at a much greater level than what’s indicated by the numbers we know about,” Kuhr said. “I believe we’re overwhelmed by variants and I do believe the information that they are more transmissible. We don’t know about the severity right now.”
Most of the spread of the virus, when the source is able to be determined, comes from close contact between family and friends, though the source of transmission is only known for about half the cases. Kuhr said continuing to practice social distancing and wearing masks helps, but the best thing is for everyone to get vaccinated.
“As it’s always been, it’s still gatherings of family and close friends,” Kuhr said. “So here we are. We’ve got this widespread, and we thought that being outdoors and being in summer where everything is happening outdoors we would be beyond this, but we’re stuck with those strains right now and we need to contain that spread somehow.”
Kuhr said there have been discussions around how to reduce the spread, including canceling some large events, though there are no immediate plans to do so. He said it was also possible that the state could require the county to take new measures to control the spread of the virus.
“It’s possible that the state could come and talk to us,” Kuhr said. “If you look at the dial color status for the state, Mesa County is among the worst or maybe the worst in the state right now as far as case numbers go. Our percent positivity is above 7% now. So there is that potential.”
This week Mesa County Public Health rolled out a new initiative to entice people who have not yet been vaccinated to do so.
It is having a weekly drawing with two $500 prizes for people vaccinated that week. It will also do a final drawing after the eight-week period where it will give one county resident who has been vaccinated $1 for every person vaccinated. That is open to anyone who has been vaccinated and they can register for it at gjsentinel.com/bigshot. The prize is currently around $50,000.
“I think there are things we can do, but we’d rather focus on getting our vaccination numbers up,” Kuhr said. “It always goes back to me asking everyone to do this for your community. Let’s not do it for politics or anything like that. Right now we need everyone in Mesa County. I would hope that we would all do our part.”