A new development in the Redlands will add 49 homes to the area and could start construction as soon as this summer.
Reserve on the Redlands is currently in the planning process, but Project Manager Ed Slater with Slater Holding Group, LLC said if everything goes right, infrastructure work (roads, sidewalks, utilities) could begin as early as next month. He said he is hopeful they will have lots ready to be developed by late fall.
“It’s a nice little project,” Slater said. “It’s got the most magnificent views in the valley of the Bookcliffs, Grand Mesa and the Monument. We’ve got a ridge up there with Bookcliff and Monument views.”
The project is on a 27-acre parcel near Magnus Court to the north of South Broadway. It will also include about 10 acres of open space, according to notes from the neighborhood meeting held about the project last fall.
The development has been in the works for nearly 10 years, Slater said. Although the housing market has cooled this year, Slater said he was confident there would be interest in this project from home buyers.
“Banks are a little pessimistic. The market is down,” Slater said. “I think this quality of homebuyer who is going to buy these lots, they’re probably not local — from out of state or bigger cities. The homes are probably going to be $800,000 to $2 million homes. That market really isn’t, in my opinion, that affected by the interest rates.”
Slater touted the views from the development as one of the prime selling points. The homes will be developed on a north facing hill with some homes being developed on the very top.
There will be some changes to already existing roads with the most significant being to Magnus Court, which will be extended and widened.