A new development in the Redlands will add 49 homes to the area and could start construction as soon as this summer.

Reserve on the Redlands is currently in the planning process, but Project Manager Ed Slater with Slater Holding Group, LLC said if everything goes right, infrastructure work (roads, sidewalks, utilities) could begin as early as next month. He said he is hopeful they will have lots ready to be developed by late fall.

