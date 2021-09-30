Robert Smith, Skyline Contracting Inc. foreman, left, and Morgan Carrillo, construction crew member, walk through the site that will become a strip mall on the corner of 12th Street and Wellington Avenue on Tuesday.
MCKENZIE LANGE
A new development off 12th Street just south of City Market will bring more food options and a yoga studio to that part of town.
Baseline Capital Investment LLP General Partner and Operating Manager John Poovey said the building, which is currently under construction on Wellington Avenue, will house a MOD Pizza, Jersey Mike’s and Hotworx Yoga.
While developers have seen construction costs rise this year, Poovey said they were moving forward because of the agreement they have with the future tenants.
“We had basically signed these tenants quite some time ago,” Poovey said. “We had to move forward based on the signed leases and then it was just a matter of controlling the construction costs as much as possible.”
This building is the first phase of construction. Poovey said two other sites will be developed in the future.
“Most likely, what we’re planning on is that the middle building will be more professional use and that the north building will be more of a restaurant type,” Poovey said.
The plan, as it stands, is to begin looking for tenants for the next phases near the end of this year or in early 2022, Poovey said. He said they are hoping to begin construction on the future phases next spring.
The third building, Poovey said, is aimed at attracting students at Colorado Mesa University, which is located south of the development.
“What we’re hoping for is a restaurant or nightclub or some form of that type of establishment on that north corner because we have the appropriate hours that we’re zoned for, past midnight, to be open,” Poovey said. “Based off it’s proximity to CMU we’re hoping to attract a good situation for the college students where it’s a walkable situation.”
The initial phase of construction will be completed in early 2022, Poovey said with businesses opening in early spring.