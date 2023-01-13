New discounted state park pass now available

A vehicle enters the James M. Robb Connected Lakes State Park at Corn Lake on Thursday. Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently announced the launch of its new program for residents to buy a heavily discounted state park pass during annual registration of a vehicle.
The new year has brought implementation of a new program allowing Coloradans the chance to buy a heavily discounted state park pass during annual registration of a vehicle.
Starting this month, state residents will see a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass added to their annual vehicle registration through the state Division of Motor Vehicles.
Unless the vehicle owner opts out during the registration process, the pass fee is included in the vehicle registration price total of passenger vehicles, motorcycles, light trucks and recreational vehicles.
The pass offers a 60% savings compared to the price of a traditional annual state parks pass, Colorado Parks and Wildlife noted in a press release, and it provides car, bike and foot entry into state parks.
Legislation supported by Parks and Wildlife and passed in 2021 required creation of the new pass program. The agency hopes to sell enough of the passes through the new approach that it will result in an overall increase in revenue compared to prior annual pass sales. The hope is to generate at least $36 million annually, with the first $32.5 million going toward state park maintenance and development. After that, the next $2.5 million in annual revenues will go toward search and rescue teams and $1 million will go to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, with any remaining revenue going to wildlife projects and outdoor educational programs.
“Whether you use the pass to visit state parks or just want to show support for wildlife programs and outdoor first responders, your contribution helps protect the outdoor lifestyle our communities treasure,” Parks and Wildlife Acting Director Heather Disney Dugan said in the release. “Our agency is excited to offer affordable access to parks through this conservation pass and we are grateful for our state’s desire to invest more into protecting our great outdoors.”
Residents will have the option each year of opting out of the pass purchase. The pass is linked to a specific license plate and registration card and is not transferable between vehicles. When it is purchased, a Parks and Wildlife logo will be printed on the vehicle registration card, which gives access to state parks when presented at park entrance stations.
Parks and Wildlife has created refund options to cover situations where people who already have annual passes end up with overlapping passes based on when their vehicle registration is due for renewal. To obtain a refund that will be prorated based on how much time is left on the original annual pass, a Keep Colorado Wildlife pass must be linked to a Parks and Wildlife account at the agency’s secure third-party website, CPWshop.com.
People still will have the option to buy daily park passes, or the higher-priced annual ones offered outside the vehicle-registration process. Also, annual Centennial Passes continue to be available for $14 to residents enrolled in income-eligible state and federal programs, and those residents can opt out of buying the Keep Colorado Wild Pass to take advantage of the cheaper pass.
A $29 Keep Colorado Wild pass for people not owning vehicles also is available and can be purchased at CPWshop.com or at Parks and Wildlife offices and state parks.
The new pass doesn’t provide access to state wildlife areas or state trust lands, and pass-holders also still will need the appropriate reservations or licenses for activities such as camping, fishing or hunting.