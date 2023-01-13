Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
New discounted state park pass now available

Parks Pass discount

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

A vehicle enters the James M. Robb Connected Lakes State Park at Corn Lake on Thursday. Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently announced the launch of its new program for residents to buy a heavily discounted state park pass during annual registration of a vehicle.

 Scott Crabtree

The new year has brought implementation of a new program allowing Coloradans the chance to buy a heavily discounted state park pass during annual registration of a vehicle.

Starting this month, state residents will see a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass added to their annual vehicle registration through the state Division of Motor Vehicles.

