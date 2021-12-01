The new Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education is officially in place.
In a special board meeting Tuesday night at R-5 High School, three new board members were sworn in: Andrea Haitz representing District C, Will Jones representing District D and Angela Lema representing District E.
In school board elections in early November, Haitz earned 47% of the votes to defeat incumbent Trish Mahre and Austin DeWitt, Jones earned approximately 52% of the votes against Nick Allan, and Lema earned 55% of the votes against David Combs.
During each new member’s swearing-in, their pledges to uphold the Constitution of the United States drew particularly boisterous responses from an enthusiastic audience in the Harry Butler Board Room.
Haitz was voted by the board by a 3-2 margin to serve as its president, with District A’s Doug Levinson and District B’s Kari Sholtes both voting in opposition and the new trio, who ran as a conservative bloc, voting “yes.”
“Thank you for the trust that you have put in us; it is not taken lightly,” Haitz told the audience. “We will remember each and every day that we serve the people that have elected us, whether they did or they didn’t, because we serve our community and we want to be your voice and hear you.”
Jones was voted by a 4-1 margin to serve as vice president, with Levinson serving as the lone no vote.
In a departure from current board structure, Haitz nominated Lema to serve as the secretary/treasurer, which was approved by the board.
The position had been held by Bridget Story, who is not a board member but works in the superintendent’s office, and traditionally involves a large amount of clerical work such as taking meeting minutes. Haitz and Lema suggested that Story could continue those roles as assistant secretary/treasurer under Lema, which prompted a legal discussion about how those duties could delegated and whether or not Colorado law allowed for someone other than the secretary/treasurer to take minutes.
Haitz and Lema said that the change at secretary/treasurer is to ensure that the position is held by a board member.
“Many of the tasks, as we understand it, Bridget will still fulfill, but from the standpoint of having an actual board member serve as the official secretary/treasurer, everything would go through that person instead of directly the secretary,” Lema said.
“You guys have participated so much,” Lema later said to the audience. “The reason that you participate and are so passionate about this is our kids and how important it is that they get a great education. We want to set them up as well as we can for adult life ... We’re going to do our very best to make all of your dreams come true.”