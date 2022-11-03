Newly appointed Mesa County District Judge Jeremy Chaffin is to start his new position next month amid a bit of a change in the court’s divisions.
Chaffin, who has been an assistant U.S. Attorney working in the Grand Junction federal courts since 2017, is to start his new duties as district judge starting Dec. 5.
His appointment is to replace former District Judge Lance Timbreza, who resigned earlier this fall under mysterious circumstance after having been suspended without pay in the summer.
But before Chaffin takes the bench, other changes are coming as early as next week.
District Judge Valerie Robison, who currently presides over the court’s Division 5, will move into Division 10, which Timbreza had been overseeing, as of Nov. 14. All cases pending before Robison’s courtroom will move with her.
Chaffin is to take over Division 5.
“With the open judgeship, we have an opportunity to re-organize our court divisions, and will do so in the coming weeks,” Will Sightler, court executive for the 21st Judicial District, wrote in an email to various people involved in the courts in the Grand Valley. “The caseloads, signage, phone and other division business processes will be moved on this date.”
For the past several months, the five other district judges in the district — Robison, Matthew Barrett, Richard Gurley, Gretchen Larson and Chief Judge Brian Flynn — along with other retired judges have been forced to fill in or take on extra duties, cases that were in front of Timbreza before his suspension.
As a result, they have been hard-pressed to do their jobs.
Timbreza, who was first appointed to the bench in 2016, was not up for a retention vote this year.
The former judge’s troubles began in June when the Colorado Supreme Court announced the surprise suspension of Timbreza, with pay, on a recommendation from the Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline pending the outcome of an internal investigation, which is standard procedure under the commission.
In September, Timbreza announced that he was resigning from his $173,000-a-year job effective immediately, but gave no reasons as to why.
That resignation effectively ended any investigation of him. As a result, no details of his suspension are known or likely ever to be.
The Colorado Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel still list his license to practice law as being active, but it doesn’t list Timbreza as being in private practice nor having professional liability insurance.
In September 2019, Timbreza pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol as part of a plea agreement from an initial charge of DUI and careless driving. He received a suspended sentence of two days in jail if he completed a year of unsupervised probation, completed 36 hours of public service and paid a $200 fine.
That was the result of a traffic accident in June 2019, when witnesses said he was speeding along 27½ Road, lost control of his Volkswagen SUV, crossed the center lane, nearly struck two oncoming vehicles and eventually crashed into bushes and trees, according to police reports at the time.
No one was injured in the accident.
He was returning from a pool party, at which some witnesses described him to be “lit” when he departed, but still driving away after being advised not to.
His blood alcohol content was unknown because he refused to take a breath or blood alcohol test after the accident, court records showed.
In December 2019, the Supreme Court publicly censured Timbreza over that incident, giving him a 28-day suspension without pay from the bench. The judge had stipulated to that punishment after reporting himself to the judicial commission.
Timbreza’s suspension and resignation comes at a time when the Colorado Judicial Department’s process for disciplining judges is under scrutiny.
During this year’s session of the Colorado Legislature, lawmakers approved Senate Bill 201, creating a Legislative Interim Committee on Judicial Discipline to study how the Judicial Department investigates and disciplines its own.
That measure also created a new Office of Judicial Discipline independent of the department to investigate and address allegations of misconduct against justices and judges in the state’s court system.
Lawmakers approved that bill, in part, because of an ongoing scandal within the department that involves high-ranking administrators, and allegations that they have long worked to cover up a history of unpunished judicial misconduct, including an alleged culture of sexual harassment by judges and staff.