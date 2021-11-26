Roice-Hurst Humane Society announced Tuesday it has partnered with HomewardBound of the Grand Valley to provide 10 pet friendly shelters for people experiencing homelessness and their pets.
The effort, dubbed “Homeward Hounds,” involves 8-feet by 8-feet “pallet shelters,” which will be climate controlled and located inside a fenced and badge controlled area at HomewardBound’s North Avenue location, according to a press release.
“Because non-service animals cannot be accommodated inside HBGV’s facilities due to the congregate dorm-style setup, individuals with pets must make the difficult choice between separating from their beloved pets or risking personal safety by staying out in the elements,” the release stated.
“The Homeward Hounds project allows houseless pet owners to sleep securely in a private room with their pets — something no other homeless shelter in the country accommodates.”
Funding for the shelters was provided via a $149,000 grant from PetSmart Charities, according to the release, as well as support from the Kaplan Family Foundation and other local funders.
“We gathered with our board earlier this year for a strategic retreat and one of our priorities for the next five years was to figure out ways to serve people with animals,” said HomewardBound Executive Director Greg Moore.
The shelters will be reserved for people with pets, according to the release, and a pet pantry with pet food and supplies, and free pet vaccines administered by the humane society will be available to pets in the program.
“The human-animal bond is so crucial and being able to keep a pet out of our animal shelter while preserving that bond and literally keeping people from freezing to death in the process is pretty incredible,” Roice-Hurst Humane Society CEO Anna Stout said.