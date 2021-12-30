Various changes to how the state conducts elections, parts of which have already gone into effect and parts that have not yet, are designed to make the state’s election system operate more smoothly, Democrats who proposed the changes said.
But Republicans, all of whom voted against a bill instituting those changes, said they could open the door to potential fraud.
The measure, Senate Bill 250, makes a variety of changes to how elections are conducted, including one that bars challenges to counting a ballot based solely on a voter’s signature.
Republicans said that new provision makes challenging fraudulent ballots more difficult, but Democrats said it’s already the way elections are conducted now.
The Democratic sponsors of the bill, parts of which went into effect in June and parts next March, said GOP lawmakers didn’t seem to understand that the new provision doesn’t apply to election officials or the bipartisan teams of election judges who verify signatures on envelopes before counting the ballots in them.
“We don’t know where that ballot came from, and the only thing that we’ve been relying on since the 2013 bill when that became law (that created the mail-in ballot system), was the validity of the signature,” Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert, R-Parker, said when SB250 was being debated last summer.
“It will only take us farther from an evidence-based election and closer to an election outcome based on the loudest social media complaints,” Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, said when the Colorado House approved the bill back in June. “I don’t think we want to go there.”
But Senate Majority Leader Stephen Fenberg, D-Boulder, said GOP lawmakers didn’t seem to understand to whom the new provision applies.
Fenberg, one of the bill’s sponsors, said it was introduced at the request of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office and the Colorado County Clerks Association, whose members primarily are Republican. He said it doesn’t impact what election judges already do and will continue to do so, which is to verify the envelope signatures match the signatures voters provided when registering to vote.
He said ordinary citizens who attempt to verify election results on their own don’t have access to the state’s voter signature database, to which ballot envelope signatures are compared. Election judges, who work in groups of two people from differing political parties, do not have access to that database.
Fenberg said objections to the bill seem to be intended to sow mistrust in the state’s mail-in election system, a stance he said is a dangerous one.
“There are serious problems in our country right now with conspiracy theories and people intentionally undermining our election process,” Fenberg said when the bill was approved. “It’s important that we are talking about the facts and are not saying things that are just blatantly untrue about how our elections are administered.”
The bill makes such other changes as giving voters more time to change their party affiliation, makes it easier for colleges and universities to place voting centers on campuses, and ensures that voters in line to deliver their ballot to a drop box can do so if they are in line before 7 p.m. on Election Day, which already is the law for people who vote in person.
In March, a new provision will go into effect that would allow voters to make changes to their voter registrations online by providing the last four digits of their Social Security number. Voters who do so, but don’t have a signature on file with the state, can be added to the voter rolls, but still will have to provide a signature at a later time.
The new law also allows them to do so electronically, but provides for safeguards to ensure the person is eligible to vote in Colorado.