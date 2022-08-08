Construction is underway on the new playground at New Emerson School, 2660 Unaweep Ave. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned at 10 a.m. Wednesday as the fall semester opens. Students will learn the science that makes the equipment work, says Principal Terry Schmalz. New Emerson focuses on STEAM in its curriculum, Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.
At New Emerson School, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) goes into everything the it does, from curriculum to — starting this week — playtime.
The school is celebrating its first day of the fall semester Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new playground at 10 a.m.
This ceremony is the culmination of nearly a half-decade’s efforts to replace the prior playground equipment that was more than 50 years old and no longer up to code.
New Emerson Principal Terry Schmalz said that this playground won’t only be for New Emerson students, as the Orchard Mesa community will be welcomed, as well.
The playground was built with the goal of matching the STEAM theme of the magnet school.
“When you look at the equipment, some of it’s traditional equipment and some of it’s not,” Schmalz said.
“What we’re going to be doing is learning about the science behind the equipment. When you look at each piece of equipment, we’re going to teach the kids how it works and what kind of forces of motion go into that. It’s really looking at the instrument and thinking about the kind of science that’s behind it.
“We also have musical instruments that are all percussion instruments, so we’ll be talking about sound and that science. It really is trying to take science, technology, engineering, arts and math and looking at it in our daily life of playing.”
The playground’s construction was made possible because of New Emerson’s collaboration with the Eureka! McConnell Science Center, which resulted in a $230,000 grant from the Colorado Health Foundation.
“I had been working on this project for four years and had applied for previous grants and was rejected because of the demographics of our school population,” Schmalz said.
“We have a partnership with Eureka! and they had previously written a grant for a playground through the Colorado Health Foundation.
“The program director, Jennifer Moore, had shared that with me, so she was my lead to the Colorado Health Foundation. We were then able to write the grant.”
The playground isn’t finished quite yet. The grant didn’t cover the entire cost, so fundraising efforts will continue for the final installations to be made.
Those include other types of equipment as well as signs that will help viewers understand the science behind each piece.
Schmalz estimates that the school needs to raise $30,000 to $40,000 to be completely finished with the project, but outside of those needed finishing touches, the playground is ready to welcome children eager to play and learn at the same time.
“What we’ve discovered over the span of this whole playground project is that prices keep increasing,” Schmalz said. “Parents donated money. We had local businesses donate money. We still have to do other phases of our playground.”