Construction is underway on the new playground at New Emerson School, 2660 Unaweep Ave. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned at 10 a.m. Wednesday as the fall semester opens. Students will learn the science that makes the equipment work, says Principal Terry Schmalz. New Emerson focuses on STEAM in its curriculum, Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.

At New Emerson School, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) goes into everything the it does, from curriculum to — starting this week — playtime.

The school is celebrating its first day of the fall semester Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new playground at 10 a.m.