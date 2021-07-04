Colorado Mesa University has been integral to John Marshall’s life.
It’s where he first attended school from 1997-2001 and springboarded his professional career in politics. It’s also where he returned to after leaving Capitol Hill for a career change into education.
Now, he’s officially the president of CMU and last week took the reins from Tim Foster, a former politician who led the school for 17 years.
“I never thought I’d be here, not in a million years, and I’m sure whoever was in charge of student discipline at the time would have agreed,” Marshall quipped. “Part of the reason I’m so passionate about CMU is because my story is probably similar to others. I came here as an undisciplined 18, 19-year-old. But because of the help from professors, staff members, coaches and roommates, I had this life changing experience and left this school a very different man than when I came in.”
Marshall was selected by the CMU Board of Trustees as Foster’s successor in April and his first day on the job was Thursday. Marshall has been with the school since 2007. He began as Director of Development — meaning he was in charge of fundraising and community relations, essentially — before being promoted to vice president of student services in 2008.
FROM CAP HILL TO THE GRAND VALLEY
You probably recognize Marshall most from two places. One would be his key role in the university’s COVID-19 response team last school year, and the other would be as the campaign manager for Republican Bob Beauprez’s 2006 gubernatorial bid.
Beauprez lost to Democrat Bill Owens and Marshall left politics. But that venture set him up for success in education.
“What I learned from politics is the power of building relationships. You have to get along with people you may not agree with. When I was running the campaign, the only people who had the foggiest idea of what I was going through was the other side, so I learned to work across the aisle because you have to solve these really vexing issues,” Marshall said. “In education, it’s the same. I like the people I work with but we don’t always agree. So we have to work together to achieve a common goal. We have to find a way to help students succeed.”
Since his arrival, Marshall’s goal has been just that.
He lent his time in the classroom to teach political science courses. From that experience, he believes that it’s not cognitive function that separates a student from a degree, it’s external factors like finances, mental health and family life.
And he thinks that if you’re serious about changing lives in education, you have to be understanding of that.
“One of the earliest cases I dealt with was a kid who got mixed up in drugs. He came from a single parent family out of a very tough neighborhood in Denver and came here as a freshman. But he got involved in some serious drugs. Eventually, I found myself sitting at a desk across from him and I had this tough decision — do I expel this student or do I give him another shot? I gave him another shot. That was a pivotal moment for me. I remember his name and I can still see his face clear as a bell,” Marshall recalled. “Four years later I’m at spring graduation. This guy walks up to me and says, ‘Do you remember me?’ It took me a second but then I did. He said to me, ‘I told you you wouldn’t regret it.’ Now, not every story ends that pleasantly. But that was a crystallization of being able to walk through tough situations and do life with these kids.”
MARSHALL’S PLAN
Being in a vice president role since 2008, Marshall said he’s had a line of sight on the president’s position for a while now.
Foster has given his blessing numerous times about his successor’s capabilities.
“I think I’m good at identifying talent, and that’s why I brought on Marshall when I did,” Foster said. “He’s going to do a great job.”
Marshall had no honeymoon phase on his first day. He was in back-to-back-to-back meetings with seemingly no time to catch his breath. Running the largest university in the region brings that burden.
Now, he’s setting his sights on giving CMU students as level a playing field as those at larger schools.
“There’s persistent challenges we face around funding. The same student at CMU is going to receive fewer dollars than a kid at Boulder. I don’t think that’s right, and I’m willing to have that difficult conversation at the Capitol,” Marshall said. “But we also have a broader challenge. That’s the work in humility to be able to listen to the families and students we’re serving. We need to make sure we’re making college affordable, make it accessible and maintain quality. Those are all things that need to happen simultaneously, so these are complex problems to be solved.”