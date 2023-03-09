The newest fire engine for the Grand Junction Fire Department Station No. 8 is equipped with new technology called Safety Cloud, which is designed to make drivers more aware when fire trucks are in their vicinity.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Grand Junction Fire Department’s Dirk Clingman examines the newest fire engine for the Grand Junction Fire Department Station No. 8.
Grand Junction’s newest fire engine is equipped with technology the department says could limit collisions with drivers by up to 90%.
Firefighters sometimes have issues with drivers not slowing down and/or moving over, and the new technology, called Safety Cloud, is designed to make drivers more aware when fire trucks are in their vicinity.
“That is just about the most dangerous thing firefighters do on a daily basis,” GJFD spokesperson Dirk Clingman said. “Not only do they have to navigate traffic, but interact with traffic that might not be making the best decisions.”
Safety Cloud was developed by Chicago-based Haas Alert. The new engine, Fire Engine 8, is the first fire truck in Grand Junction to have the Safety Cloud technology.
Engine 8 was bespoke-built for the city of Grand Junction by Wisconsin-based Pierce Manufacturing.
Safety Cloud works by sending a signal to navigation apps and cars equipped with navigation alerting drivers a fire truck is in the vicinity.
“This is going to be an incredible safety feature for us,” Clingman said.
Safety Cloud works with Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Chrysler and Alfa Romeo models.
Other notable safety features on the engine include storage for the firefighters’ bunker gear at the back of the truck instead of in the cab to make sure there is a buffer between the cab of the truck and outside, lessening firefighters’ exposure to carcinogens.
The engine is set to be put into service at the newly-opened Fire Station 8.
Before accepting delivery of the truck, GJFD and fleet workers do a multiple-point check to make sure the truck is working properly, Clingman said.
“Really it’s from one end to the other,” he said.
“Making sure all the equipment is in place,” Clingman added.