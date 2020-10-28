The Grand Junction Fire Department opened its new live fire training facility on Tuesday, giving firefighters across the region a spot to hone their skills and practice what to do in the event of a house fire.
Firefighting officials and leaders from the Capitol were also on hand.
Colorado Department of Public Safety Executive Director Stan Hilkey said it was a long road to get here but was proud to be looking at a training facility that had long been prioritized.
“Community leaders have been talking about a public safety training facility on the Western Slope that could be a hub for everybody,” he explained. “We went through many sheriffs and chiefs, fire chiefs, county commissioners and city council members but that dream never died.”
Grand Junction Fire Department Fire Chief Ken Watkins said it’s been his quest to bring a training center like this to Grand Junction since taking the job.
“The goal was always to do live-burn exercises. I can’t state how the safety of our firefighters will improve having this facility here,” Watkins added.
He called it a great milestone for the region.
“Our crews and crews from all over Mesa County and the region will be able to train on live-fire tactics,” he said.
The facility includes a three-story structure, inside of which is a burn room with propane fed props, a burn room where things can be set on fire and rappel equipment along the building.
There’s also a theatrical smoke system that fills up the building with smoke in minutes.
“The whole thing fills up with smoke and you can’t see five feet in front of you,” GJFD spokesperson Dirk Clingman said.
Academy classes will spend all day training at the facility, located off Highway 50 and 32 Road. There is also additional training equipment for car fires.
“This training facility will be a training hub for firefighters on the Western Slope,” said Michael Scott, professional qualifications and section chief with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control. “This will transform the way we currently train.”
The facility has several live fire props, ventilation training as well as makeshift bedrooms that allow for real-life scenario training.
“I spent 30 years at the Colorado River Fire Rescue in Rifle... the ability for rural fire departments to be able to come in to train will be huge,” Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control Director Mike Morgan said. “Being able to have a facility to bring folks in and get them that training makes all the difference in the world.”
He said the ability for rural fire departments, some of which are largely made up of young volunteers, to come here and train will be crucial for this part of the state.
“You can’t say enough about the critical need live-fire training provides. The ability to do live-fire training and to have to make decisions in an environment like this makes all the difference when lives are truly on the line,” Morgan said.
Lower Valley Fire Protection District Chief Frank Cavaliere said the biggest plus of having a training facility like this in Grand Junction is convenience.
“Normally we’ve gone out of town or even out of the county to do any kind of live-fire training, if we weren’t able to acquire a structure locally,” he said. “We will be able to have much more flexibility.”
Mayor Duke Wortmann, whose brother was a longtime firefighter, was honored to be the one cutting the ribbon on Tuesday. “Firefighters are so important to our community,” he said. “It means so much to have a facility like this. We’re doing the right thing for the people in our community.”
He said the facility will only make firefighters in the community better.