Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Breaking News

New flower shop opens downtown

New flower shop opens downtown
Garvey's Gardens
Buy Now

Scott Crabtree

Sydney Garvey of Flowers by Garvey’s Gardens located at 137 N. 5th Street Downtown Grand Junction at the former Snap Photo location. During growing season they will offer locally grown flowers.

Expect downtown Grand Junction to smell a bit more pleasant with the addition of a new flower shop on 137 N. 5th Street.

Flowers by Garvey’s Gardens opened for business on Feb. 11, moving into the building that was formerly Snap Photo.

Garvey's Gardens
Buy Now

Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Sydney Garvey of Flowers by Garvey’s Gardens, located at 137 N. 5th Street, makes an arrangement at the shop, which is in the former Snap Photo location downtown. During growing season they will offer locally grown flowers, including those from their own flower farm. They currently have home-grown tulips at the shop.
Garvey's Gardens
Buy Now

Sydney Garvey and her husband turned their former 3-acre horse farm into a flower farm after the death of their infant daughter, Maeve, in 2020.
Garvey's Gardens
Buy Now

Scott Crabtree

Sydney Garvey of Flowers by Garvey’s Gardens located at 137 N. 5th Street Downtown Grand Junction at the former Snap Photo location. During growing season they will offer locally grown flowers.
Garvey's Gardens
Buy Now

Scott Crabtree

Flowers by Garvey’s Gardens located at 137 N. 5th Street Downtown Grand Junction at the former Snap Photo location. During growing season they will offer locally grown flowers.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News

Sports

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred