New flower shop opens downtown

Sydney Garvey of Flowers by Garvey’s Gardens, located at 137 N. 5th Street, makes an arrangement at the shop, which is in the former Snap Photo location downtown. During growing season they will offer locally grown flowers, including those from their own flower farm. They currently have home-grown tulips at the shop.
Expect downtown Grand Junction to smell a bit more pleasant with the addition of a new flower shop on 137 N. 5th Street.
Flowers by Garvey’s Gardens opened for business on Feb. 11, moving into the building that was formerly Snap Photo.
“My husband and I turned our former 3-acre horse property into a flower farm after our daughter passed away in 2020,” said Sydney Garvey, the shop’s owner. “We never thought we would have a flower farm, let alone a flower shop, but flowers are healing, flowers are happy, and flowers are soothing and a lot of people need that.”
Losing her daughter, Maeve, during childbirth was a traumatic event for Garvey and an event which inspired her to become, first, a flower farmer and later a shop owner.
The shop sells flowers, of course, but also candles, jewelry, greeting cards and skincare products, among other things. While much of the shop’s product is sourced from local farmers, a good sum comes straight from the Garvey’s flower farm on East Orchard Mesa.
“Gardening basically saved me,” Garvey said. “In 2020 we were growing vegetables, herbs and flowers, but it was the flowers that really took off.”
Garvey and her husband started making bouquets for their neighbors. Eventually, they began to expand their property, and in 2021 they converted their entire pasture into a flower farm. Their reach only grew. By 2021, the Garvey’s were frequenting farmers markets in Grand Junction and Palisade. They soon developed a base of clientele and their business “just took off from there.”
“People kept asking us how they could get our flowers when it wasn’t at a farmers market. Then one day, as I was walking downtown, I saw the building at 137 N. 5th Street and thought it’d be the cutest little flower shop,” Garvey said.
The lease was officially signed in October 2022 and, despite only being open for about two weeks, Flowers by Garvey’s Gardens is already busy.
“Valentine’s Day really saw a lot of action,” Garvey said. “We’ve been around a few years at the farmer’s market, so we have regulars and a pre-established clientele. We’ve been joking that if I put a couch in here people might not leave.”
Garvey expects steady business as Easter and Mother’s Day both get closer.
During the winter, Garvey sources tulips from her farm, though she gets most of her other products from places like California and Florida, where more flowers grow year-round.
Further into spring and through summer is when the majority of the shop’s flowers are sourced directly from the Garvey’s farm and other Western Slope farms.
“Right now we only have tulips growing on our farm, soon we’ll start getting some lilies, then sunflowers, dahlias, heirloom mums and others,” Garvey said. “It’s always something different in the flower shop.”
A strong vein of revenue for the shop are weddings. Flowers by Garvey’s Gardens offers several different wedding-related services.
The shop also has a strong emphasis on sustainability. According to Garvey, the shop uses no chemical mixes or preservatives, and the farm itself is “completely free of synthetics.”
“Everything we use is recyclable, compostable and reusable,” Garvey said. “We use eco-fresh bouquet wraps, compostable bags, unwaxed tissue paper and so on. Flower foam is a microplastic and has chemicals many florists use to help a bouquet acquire shape, though we simply use chicken wire. You can also bring flowers back and we will compost them.”
The shop is open Wednesday to Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.. Bouquets can be ordered online at www.garveysgardens.com or in-store.
“My hope is that everyone who comes in finds it soothing, relaxing and healing,” Garvey said.