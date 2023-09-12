Lorie King wipes her eyes after tearing up while giving the opening prayer for the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Latter-day Saints Fruita meetinghouse, to replace the meetinghouse lost to an arson is 2021, on Sep. 9, 2023.
Music and prayers were part of the celebration of the new meetinghouse for the Latter-day Saints during a groundbreaking ceremony in Fruita on Sep. 9, 2023. The former meetinghouse was damaged beyond safe use in a fire in 2021 that the Lower Valley Fire Protection District, Fruita Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Federal Bureau of Investigation determined was a deliberate arson.
Lorie King wipes her eyes after tearing up while giving the opening prayer for the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Latter-day Saints Fruita meetinghouse, to replace the meetinghouse lost to an arson is 2021, on Sep. 9, 2023.
An arson fire on the morning of April 26, 2021, ripped through the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse at Maple Street and Ottley Avenue in Fruita.
Photos of the former Latter-day Saints meetinghouse after a deliberate arson were shown at the groundbreaking ceremony for a new building in Fruita on Sep. 9, 2023.
Mindy Dare, left, with cello in hand, smiles next to Fruita City Manager Mike Bennett before a groundbreaking ceremony for a new meetinghouse for the Latter-day Saints in Fruita on Sep. 9, 2023.
The rusty red brick building in Fruita was nowhere close to being labeled amazing architecture.
It was built sometime in the 1960s with an addition made in the ’80s. “It was a little bit of a quirky building. It was beloved, don’t get me wrong, but this will be a little bit more of a standard building,” said Brian Burton, the Grand Junction Colorado West Stake president for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.