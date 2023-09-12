The rusty red brick building in Fruita was nowhere close to being labeled amazing architecture.

It was built sometime in the 1960s with an addition made in the ’80s. “It was a little bit of a quirky building. It was beloved, don’t get me wrong, but this will be a little bit more of a standard building,” said Brian Burton, the Grand Junction Colorado West Stake president for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

