In the North Fruita Desert, in an area that had been just a network of social trails and dispersed camping, a new vision for the mountain biking trail network is taking shape.
The project, funded by the Bureau of Land Management, began work this summer putting in gravel for a road, parking, campsites and an event staging area. It’s only the first phase of the project and in the coming years more than 25 miles of new trails will be constructed in the 18 Road area.
These new trails will be added to a system that evolved over time with trails ridden by users rather than planned and constructed purposefully with sustainability and maintenance in mind. The Fruita Trails Initiative, which is an informal group including the city of Fruita, Fruita Businesses, the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (COPMOBA) and BLM, has been working to change how trails are built and managed in the area.
“We signed (a memorandum of understanding with BLM) and started working together on trying to not only develop new trails, but we also quickly realized that maintenance of trails was important and then also the whole trail development process needed to be followed,” Fruita Parks and Recreation Director Ture Nycum said.
The development process for the new trails is currently ongoing. A master plan for the North Fruita Desert was developed with funding from a Colorado Parks and Wildlife grant, and last year the city was awarded another CPW grant for a cultural and paleontological survey. The city has recently applied for another grant to fund a biological study.
“If we get that, we’re going to be able to do the whole NEPA analysis and be ready to build maybe 25 miles of new trail and about four and a half miles of reroutes and things like that,” Nycum said. “We just wanted to make sure we were planning it properly and doing it in an appropriate way.”
For the BLM, approaching trails like any other project on the federal lands it manages is key. Having local groups at the table working through the necessary studies makes the whole process easier, BLM National Conservation Area Manager Collin Ewing said.
“We wouldn’t approve a user created oil and gas well,” Ewing said. “Companies don’t just go drill a well and then come to BLM and say, ‘Hey, is this OK?’ We can’t be doing that. We really appreciate that this community and COPMOBA have seen that the better way to do it is to work together, go through the process and we end up with really fun sustainable trails that are easy to maintain.”
Maintenance for the trails is another aspect that the North Fruita Desert and all the county trails in general have struggled with. Historically, maintenance on those trails has been done mainly by volunteers, COPMOBA Board Member John Howe said. However, recently there have been efforts to bring in professional crews to perform maintenance. This fall, Mesa County received a $190,000 Great Outdoors Colorado grant that will fund a four-member professional trail maintenance crew for the next two years as part of that effort. It will work on trails across the valley including in the North Fruita Desert.
“We’ve tried to come up with more of a comprehensive approach and plan to address the countywide series of maintenance issues and try to be a little bit more strategic while also building off of all the work that’s been done over the years,” Mesa County Public Health Trails Coordinator Ross Mittelman said.
With new, well-designed and maintained trails, along with the increased parking and camping, BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner Chris Pipkin said the North Fruita Desert will be in a position to welcome more events to the area.
“We want to have a trail system that accommodates and is appropriate for events,” Pipkin said. “You want to have loop opportunities. You want to have good spectator options. We’re building what’s called a stacked loop trail system.”
While the impacts of COVID-19 on future event planning are still to be seen, Pipkin said they have been approached in the past about different types of races and festivals. He said the new parking infrastructure will lessen the impact events have on the area. Likewise, the new trails will allow for events while keeping the rest of the network open to other riders.
In all, the model of land managers working with user groups to complete the planning process in order to build new trails is one that is spreading. This effort, like recent trail projects in the Mack Ridge area and the Palisade Plunge, is a good example of how that can work, Pipkin said. He said he’s already seeing other user groups begin to follow it as well.
For Nycum, working with the BLM and moving through the approval process has been a positive experience. He said in the end, that process will lead to a better outcome for the city, the users and the trails themselves.
“It’s good to know what’s happening out here — the impacts to wildlife, the impacts to vegetation and any of the cultural elements that are out here,” Nycum said. “We need to respect that and understand that and do trail development properly. Once it’s developed, we need to make sure it’s maintained so that people continue to want to come back and support our economy.”